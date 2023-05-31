In this video interview sponsored by Aico, we hear from Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, about fuel poverty and the energy crisis, and Erica Watts, head of employment and skills at Sovereign, about how the housing association is supporting its residents
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This month, news arrived that the energy market was beginning to stabilise and Ofgem announced that in the near future, fixed-rate energy contracts would reappear or bespoke offers would be available for existing contract customers.
However, it warned in a tweet to “think before you fix”, and that signing up for a fixed-rate contract may mean people miss out if prices fall in future.
For many social housing tenants, particularly those using prepayment meters, there will be no relief from the high cost of fuel bills and having to make choices about how they use energy in their homes. More than 7.5 million households in the UK are living in fuel poverty – a rise of two million since last year.
Inside Housing speaks to Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, to find out how the UK is coping with energy prices and what the coming winter will be like. And Erica Watts, head of employment and skills at Sovereign, explains what the landlord has done to offer financial support and find ways to reduce use and spend for its residents.
Watch the interview to learn more:
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