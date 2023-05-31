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Fuel poverty crisis: what are social landlords doing to support residents and prepare for winter?

Sponsored31.05.23by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

In this video interview sponsored by Aico, we hear from Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, about fuel poverty and the energy crisis, and Erica Watts, head of employment and skills at Sovereign, about how the housing association is supporting its residents

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Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IH.@ofgem has announced that the energy market might stabilise this year. What does this mean for social residents who are 10 times more likely to have prepayment meters? #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing @Aico_Limited (sponsored)
LinkedIn IH“Those living in fuel poverty is at a record high with 7.5m households struggling,” says Peter Smith of @NEA_UKCharity. Watch the #FuelPovertyVoice interview to find out more #UKhousing @Aico_Limited (sponsored)
LinkedIn IH“We have seen a 400% increase in residents asking for help to pay fuel bills in the past year. So we have looked at many ways to help reduce costs,” says Erica Watts of @sovereignha. Watch the #FuelPovertyVoice interview to find out more #UKhousing @Aico_Limited (sponsored)

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This month, news arrived that the energy market was beginning to stabilise and Ofgem announced that in the near future, fixed-rate energy contracts would reappear or bespoke offers would be available for existing contract customers.

However, it warned in a tweet to “think before you fix”, and that signing up for a fixed-rate contract may mean people miss out if prices fall in future.

Read more

‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
Fuel poverty: what’s happening now?Fuel poverty: what’s happening now?
‘You worry you’re going to lose your home’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘You worry you’re going to lose your home’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty

For many social housing tenants, particularly those using prepayment meters, there will be no relief from the high cost of fuel bills and having to make choices about how they use energy in their homes. More than 7.5 million households in the UK are living in fuel poverty – a rise of two million since last year.

Inside Housing speaks to Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, to find out how the UK is coping with energy prices and what the coming winter will be like. And Erica Watts, head of employment and skills at Sovereign, explains what the landlord has done to offer financial support and find ways to reduce use and spend for its residents.

Watch the interview to learn more:

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