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Fuel poverty is wider and deeper in rural areas of Scotland compared to the rest of the country, researchers have found.
A report from environmental charity Changeworks said the higher levels of fuel poverty in these areas had impacted individuals and led to poorer health and social isolation.
In 2019, 24% of households in Scotland were in fuel poverty, and 12% in extreme fuel poverty. Rural areas of Scotland faced higher levels of fuel poverty at 40%, while 33% of households are in extreme fuel poverty.
The researchers compared three regions – Caithness and Sutherland, Highlands and Islands, and remote rural areas – and interviewed people with experience of fuel poverty as well as frontline advisors.
High fuel prices in rural areas are a significant driver, the researchers said.
A case study of 781 social housing properties in Lochalsh and Skye found that tenants’ energy use was less than the UK average, yet their bills were higher than average.
Cold and wet climates, the cost of transport and the shortage of affordable housing in rural areas were also contributing factors.
The report, commissioned by the Rural & Islands Housing Associations Forum, the Highlands & Islands Housing Associations Affordable Warmth Group (HIHAAW) and Highlands & Islands Enterprise, proposes solutions for the Scottish and UK governments as well as Ofgem to address the issue.
Recommendations include improving the identification of those with enhanced heating needs, broadening the eligibility of existing support, delivering more support on the ground through community anchor organisations and wider reforms of the energy market.
Di Alexander, chair of HIHAAW, said: “This forensically considered report should be required reading for Ofgem and both governments, each of whom shares direct responsibility for allowing the curse of fuel poverty to reach by far its highest recorded UK levels in rural and remote Scotland, especially in predominantly off-gas areas like the Highlands and Islands.”
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “Now that we have this much-needed insight, we’ll work with our partners to push for action from Scottish government and UK government level to provide further financial support, decouple the link between gas and electricity prices and to treat all UK households fairly, taking into account those who live in off-gas areas.”
Josiah Lockhart, chief executive at Changeworks, said: “Even though people in rural areas are on average often using less energy than the rest of the UK, bills in rural Scotland tend to be higher… We need to listen to people in these communities who’ve been given a platform in this research, and deliver resources that are both proportionate and relevant.”
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