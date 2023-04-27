A report from environmental charity Changeworks said the higher levels of fuel poverty in these areas had impacted individuals and led to poorer health and social isolation.

In 2019, 24% of households in Scotland were in fuel poverty, and 12% in extreme fuel poverty. Rural areas of Scotland faced higher levels of fuel poverty at 40%, while 33% of households are in extreme fuel poverty.

The researchers compared three regions – Caithness and Sutherland, Highlands and Islands, and remote rural areas – and interviewed people with experience of fuel poverty as well as frontline advisors.

High fuel prices in rural areas are a significant driver, the researchers said.