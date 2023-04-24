The effects of reduced heating

Mr Collier adds: “Within homes that have HomeLINK sensors installed to measure temperature, energy consumption and air quality, we have seen a trend of inadequately heated homes. This winter we have seen many homes regularly between 10°C and 15°C. Indoor temperature below 18°C can have a direct impact on respiratory health, while also increasing the risk of issues such as damp and mould developing. These issues can cause further health impacts, while also damaging the structure of the property.

“Landlords have been impacted, as shown by the increased levels of support they have provided over the past 12 months. Knowing which residents are at risk of experiencing fuel poverty, as well as those who are vulnerable to its effects, can help landlords target preventative action from which all parties will benefit.”

To better understand how landlords were engaging with tenants, the survey asked for examples of resident feedback on how fuel hikes affected them, as well as the methods and regularity of their engagement.

A total of 30% of respondents said they mainly engaged with residents on fuel poverty – to provide updates or support – by phone. A further third said they arranged face-to-face meetings, while 20% emailed. More than 40% described the regularity of engagement as “ad hoc”, compared with 20% who said weekly.

For one housing provider, bills and food were the two biggest concerns for their residents. They said the hikes “impacted residents’ lifestyles, with almost half of residents reporting cutting back on essentials. While most residents express that they feel the impact of the cost of living crisis, only a third are getting support at the moment, mostly from family and friends”.

They continued: “Residents with medical conditions explained how staying warm is vital for their health, but they aren’t always able to afford to stay warm. Residents have said how they are being advised to speak to their energy provider, who are saying there’s nothing they can do to help. Residents are trying to get back up on their feet, but are struggling to do so in the current climate.”