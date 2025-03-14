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Full list of allocations under the latest Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund round

Insight14.03.25by Jenny Messenger

The government has announced funding for Wave 3 of its Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, with £1.2bn given to housing providers. Here is the list in full

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A renewable heating system. The Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund helps social housing providers deliver warmer, more energy-efficient homes in communities across England (picture: Saffron Housing)
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LinkedIn IHIn full: the allocations under the latest Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund round #UKhousing

Allocations for housing associations and local authorities in the latest round of decarbonisation funding were announced earlier this week.

The London Borough of Camden received the highest amount with a £77.9m bid and will lead a consortium of 27 housing providers. These include several London boroughs as well as major housing associations, such as Southern Housing and Notting Hill Genesis.

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Nottingham City Council and the Midlands Net Zero Hub was close behind with £75.9m and a similarly sized consortium of 28 providers. 

The Thriving Communities Consortium, led by Places for People (PfP), secured a £31m bid for its seven members.

Tim Weightman, chief investment officer at PfP, said: “With robust asset data, clear delivery plans, and experienced supply chain partners, we are confident this project will improve homes, customers’ well-being, and deliver wider social value to the communities we serve.”

Anchor was allocated £12.3m in this round of funding. Liz Davenport, property sustainability director at Anchor, said: “Over the next three years, this initiative will retrofit hundreds of homes for older people, improving the properties’ energy efficiency to an EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] Band C, while enhancing comfort and affordability for our residents.”

Other large allocations included: 

  • West of England Combined Authority: £66.7m
  • Liverpool City Region Combined Authority: £48.1m
  • Sanctuary: £44.3m
  • Tees Valley Combined Authority: £43.9m

Use our interactive table to browse the full list below:

Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3 allocations
Lead bidderGrant funding offered
Abri Group£23,266,253
Advance Housing and Support£980,665
Agudas Israel Housing Association£1,001,483
Anchor£12,324,130
Arun District Council£3,322,394
Ashford Borough Council£2,005,004
Aster Group£1,263,034
B3Living£1,164,706
Babergh and Mid-Suffolk District Council£2,959,214
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council£1,600,523
Basildon Council£9,647,915
BPHA£3,370,253
Brighton and Hove City Council£826,522
Broadland Housing Group£875,555
Bromford£6,942,929
Cambridge City Council£3,813,072
Canterbury City Council£6,629,003
Central Bedfordshire Council£5,581,233
CHP£3,345,352
Cheshire Peaks and Plains Housing Trust£6,583,610
Chisel£1,344,811
Citizen Housing Group£6,799,106
City of Lincoln Council£1,338,332
City of York Council£1,379,934
Clarion£8,775,248
Cornerstone Housing£677,823
Cottsway Housing Association£2,228,066
Crawley Borough Council£5,735,294
Crewe YMCA£30,882
Dacorum Borough Council£3,805,102
Dover District Council£1,608,018
East Riding of Yorkshire Council£1,607,303
East Suffolk Council£5,905,116
Eastlight Community Homes£1,211,640
English Rural Housing Association£1,313,194
Epping Forest District Council£2,221,183
Exeter City Council£3,130,400
Fairhive Homes£5,916,920
Fareham Borough Council£1,438,235
First Garden Cities Homes£1,385,194
Flagship Housing Group£14,639,955
Freebridge Community Housing£2,511,421
Golding Homes£3,063,561
Gravesham Borough Council£2,105,554
Great Yarmouth Borough Council£5,498,108
Habinteg Housing Association£5,824,783
Haig Housing Trust£1,562,124
Hastoe Housing Association£1,032,293
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council£1,150,253
Home Group £28,327,984
Homes Plus£8,790,770
Housing Solutions£2,750,301
Hull and East Yorkshire Mind£185,294
Hundred Houses Society£1,061,784
L&Q£15,660,253
Leeds City Council£13,796,418
Lewes District Council£1,306,680
Lewisham Council£7,122,851
LHP£5,004,754
Liverpool City Region Combined Authority£48,090,405
Local Space£508,105
London Borough of Barking and Dagenham£3,231,976
London Borough of Camden£77,937,578
London Borough of Croydon£890,861
London Borough of Tower Hamlets£800,660
Longhurst Group£20,322,915
MHS Homes£2,907,327
Midland Heart£954,107
Milton Keynes City Council£2,524,930
North East Derbyshire District Council£3,860,930
North West Leicestershire District Council£8,069,584
North Yorkshire Council£21,934,186
Norwich City Council£12,042,657
Notting Hill Genesis£5,282,077
Nottingham City Council/Midlands Net Zero Hub£75,857,513
NSAH (Alliance Homes)£2,908,783
Orwell Housing Association£1,820,224
PA Housing£12,246,018
Peabody£23,478,820
Phoenix Community Housing Association£3,824,037
Phoenix Community Housing Co-operative£135,000
Places for People (Thriving Communities Consortium)£30,970,221
Populo Living on behalf of London Borough of Newham£2,400,000
Portsmouth City Council£1,124,251
Radcliffe Housing Society£105,882
Raven Housing Trust£1,677,900
Red Kite Community Housing£2,106,758
Redbridge Council£2,185,268
RHP£601,853
Riverside£35,923,650
Rooftop Housing Association£9,021,346
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council£8,791,993
Royal Borough of Greenwich£10,474,457
Royal British Legion Industries£176,471
Rugby Borough Council£10,713,123
Runnymede Borough Council£1,379,297
Saffron Housing Trust£6,969,203
Salvation Army Housing Association£2,164,332
Sanctuary £44,286,399
Saxon Weald£1,867,484
Selwood Housing£2,496,849
Settle Group£10,962,583
Shropshire Council£9,410,219
Slough Borough Council£6,331,150
Soha Housing£1,980,106
Soho Housing Association£1,000,000
South Cambridgeshire District Council£8,280,376
South Holland District Council£5,732,724
South Kesteven District Council£4,191,739
Southend-on-Sea City Council£3,479,453
Southern Housing£12,475,160
Sovereign Network Group£36,519,156
St Albans City and District Council£2,448,008
St Mungo’s Community Housing Association£3,529,412
Stevenage Borough Council£3,856,822
Stonewater£18,724,910
Stroud District Council£15,722,867
Swindon Borough Council£882,353
Tandridge District Council£3,263,885
Tees Valley Combined Authority£43,910,533
Teign Housing£3,787,715
Thanet District Council£1,002,194
The Church of England Pensions Board£2,178,194
The Finchley Charities£79,112
The Guinness Partnership£13,845,159
The Havebury Housing Partnership£3,462,727
The Industrial Dwellings Society£988,235
The Josiah and Mary Brewster Charitable Fund£291,176
The Wrekin Housing Group£3,230,841
Together Housing Association£14,199,338
Transform Housing and Support£1,029,412
Trent & Dove Housing£4,878,480
United Reformed Church Retired Ministers Housing£1,158,823
Vivid Housing£14,350,335
Warwick District Council£1,334,291
Waverley Borough Council£2,097,557
Wealden District Council£1,030,253
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council£6,426,219
West of England Combined Authority£66,721,595
West Yorkshire Combined Authority£25,683,461
Westmorland and Furness Council£7,103,244
Winchester City Council£3,458,753
Wokingham Borough Council£750,000
Women’s Pioneer Housing£1,323,529

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