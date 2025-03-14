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The government has announced funding for Wave 3 of its Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, with £1.2bn given to housing providers. Here is the list in full
Allocations for housing associations and local authorities in the latest round of decarbonisation funding were announced earlier this week.
The London Borough of Camden received the highest amount with a £77.9m bid and will lead a consortium of 27 housing providers. These include several London boroughs as well as major housing associations, such as Southern Housing and Notting Hill Genesis.
Nottingham City Council and the Midlands Net Zero Hub was close behind with £75.9m and a similarly sized consortium of 28 providers.
The Thriving Communities Consortium, led by Places for People (PfP), secured a £31m bid for its seven members.
Tim Weightman, chief investment officer at PfP, said: “With robust asset data, clear delivery plans, and experienced supply chain partners, we are confident this project will improve homes, customers’ well-being, and deliver wider social value to the communities we serve.”
Anchor was allocated £12.3m in this round of funding. Liz Davenport, property sustainability director at Anchor, said: “Over the next three years, this initiative will retrofit hundreds of homes for older people, improving the properties’ energy efficiency to an EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] Band C, while enhancing comfort and affordability for our residents.”
Other large allocations included:
Use our interactive table to browse the full list below:
|Lead bidder
|Grant funding offered
|Abri Group
|£23,266,253
|Advance Housing and Support
|£980,665
|Agudas Israel Housing Association
|£1,001,483
|Anchor
|£12,324,130
|Arun District Council
|£3,322,394
|Ashford Borough Council
|£2,005,004
|Aster Group
|£1,263,034
|B3Living
|£1,164,706
|Babergh and Mid-Suffolk District Council
|£2,959,214
|Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
|£1,600,523
|Basildon Council
|£9,647,915
|BPHA
|£3,370,253
|Brighton and Hove City Council
|£826,522
|Broadland Housing Group
|£875,555
|Bromford
|£6,942,929
|Cambridge City Council
|£3,813,072
|Canterbury City Council
|£6,629,003
|Central Bedfordshire Council
|£5,581,233
|CHP
|£3,345,352
|Cheshire Peaks and Plains Housing Trust
|£6,583,610
|Chisel
|£1,344,811
|Citizen Housing Group
|£6,799,106
|City of Lincoln Council
|£1,338,332
|City of York Council
|£1,379,934
|Clarion
|£8,775,248
|Cornerstone Housing
|£677,823
|Cottsway Housing Association
|£2,228,066
|Crawley Borough Council
|£5,735,294
|Crewe YMCA
|£30,882
|Dacorum Borough Council
|£3,805,102
|Dover District Council
|£1,608,018
|East Riding of Yorkshire Council
|£1,607,303
|East Suffolk Council
|£5,905,116
|Eastlight Community Homes
|£1,211,640
|English Rural Housing Association
|£1,313,194
|Epping Forest District Council
|£2,221,183
|Exeter City Council
|£3,130,400
|Fairhive Homes
|£5,916,920
|Fareham Borough Council
|£1,438,235
|First Garden Cities Homes
|£1,385,194
|Flagship Housing Group
|£14,639,955
|Freebridge Community Housing
|£2,511,421
|Golding Homes
|£3,063,561
|Gravesham Borough Council
|£2,105,554
|Great Yarmouth Borough Council
|£5,498,108
|Habinteg Housing Association
|£5,824,783
|Haig Housing Trust
|£1,562,124
|Hastoe Housing Association
|£1,032,293
|Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council
|£1,150,253
|Home Group
|£28,327,984
|Homes Plus
|£8,790,770
|Housing Solutions
|£2,750,301
|Hull and East Yorkshire Mind
|£185,294
|Hundred Houses Society
|£1,061,784
|L&Q
|£15,660,253
|Leeds City Council
|£13,796,418
|Lewes District Council
|£1,306,680
|Lewisham Council
|£7,122,851
|LHP
|£5,004,754
|Liverpool City Region Combined Authority
|£48,090,405
|Local Space
|£508,105
|London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
|£3,231,976
|London Borough of Camden
|£77,937,578
|London Borough of Croydon
|£890,861
|London Borough of Tower Hamlets
|£800,660
|Longhurst Group
|£20,322,915
|MHS Homes
|£2,907,327
|Midland Heart
|£954,107
|Milton Keynes City Council
|£2,524,930
|North East Derbyshire District Council
|£3,860,930
|North West Leicestershire District Council
|£8,069,584
|North Yorkshire Council
|£21,934,186
|Norwich City Council
|£12,042,657
|Notting Hill Genesis
|£5,282,077
|Nottingham City Council/Midlands Net Zero Hub
|£75,857,513
|NSAH (Alliance Homes)
|£2,908,783
|Orwell Housing Association
|£1,820,224
|PA Housing
|£12,246,018
|Peabody
|£23,478,820
|Phoenix Community Housing Association
|£3,824,037
|Phoenix Community Housing Co-operative
|£135,000
|Places for People (Thriving Communities Consortium)
|£30,970,221
|Populo Living on behalf of London Borough of Newham
|£2,400,000
|Portsmouth City Council
|£1,124,251
|Radcliffe Housing Society
|£105,882
|Raven Housing Trust
|£1,677,900
|Red Kite Community Housing
|£2,106,758
|Redbridge Council
|£2,185,268
|RHP
|£601,853
|Riverside
|£35,923,650
|Rooftop Housing Association
|£9,021,346
|Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
|£8,791,993
|Royal Borough of Greenwich
|£10,474,457
|Royal British Legion Industries
|£176,471
|Rugby Borough Council
|£10,713,123
|Runnymede Borough Council
|£1,379,297
|Saffron Housing Trust
|£6,969,203
|Salvation Army Housing Association
|£2,164,332
|Sanctuary
|£44,286,399
|Saxon Weald
|£1,867,484
|Selwood Housing
|£2,496,849
|Settle Group
|£10,962,583
|Shropshire Council
|£9,410,219
|Slough Borough Council
|£6,331,150
|Soha Housing
|£1,980,106
|Soho Housing Association
|£1,000,000
|South Cambridgeshire District Council
|£8,280,376
|South Holland District Council
|£5,732,724
|South Kesteven District Council
|£4,191,739
|Southend-on-Sea City Council
|£3,479,453
|Southern Housing
|£12,475,160
|Sovereign Network Group
|£36,519,156
|St Albans City and District Council
|£2,448,008
|St Mungo’s Community Housing Association
|£3,529,412
|Stevenage Borough Council
|£3,856,822
|Stonewater
|£18,724,910
|Stroud District Council
|£15,722,867
|Swindon Borough Council
|£882,353
|Tandridge District Council
|£3,263,885
|Tees Valley Combined Authority
|£43,910,533
|Teign Housing
|£3,787,715
|Thanet District Council
|£1,002,194
|The Church of England Pensions Board
|£2,178,194
|The Finchley Charities
|£79,112
|The Guinness Partnership
|£13,845,159
|The Havebury Housing Partnership
|£3,462,727
|The Industrial Dwellings Society
|£988,235
|The Josiah and Mary Brewster Charitable Fund
|£291,176
|The Wrekin Housing Group
|£3,230,841
|Together Housing Association
|£14,199,338
|Transform Housing and Support
|£1,029,412
|Trent & Dove Housing
|£4,878,480
|United Reformed Church Retired Ministers Housing
|£1,158,823
|Vivid Housing
|£14,350,335
|Warwick District Council
|£1,334,291
|Waverley Borough Council
|£2,097,557
|Wealden District Council
|£1,030,253
|Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
|£6,426,219
|West of England Combined Authority
|£66,721,595
|West Yorkshire Combined Authority
|£25,683,461
|Westmorland and Furness Council
|£7,103,244
|Winchester City Council
|£3,458,753
|Wokingham Borough Council
|£750,000
|Women’s Pioneer Housing
|£1,323,529
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