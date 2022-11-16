Funding for energy efficiency in social housing needs increasing – not cutting

There are rumours the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund might be cut

In the first wave of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), around 20,000 social homes with an EPC rating of D or lower are expected to receive an upgrade by March 2023. However, recent rumours suggest that the future of this fund may be under threat.

The pledged £1bn investment in energy efficiency measures announced under Ms Truss may be paid for by taking unallocated funds from other schemes, such as the SHDF. Given the cost of living crisis, clearly the SHDF should be bolstered by further investment, rather than allowing those in social housing who are in greater need to lag behind those households who are able to pay.

There remains a strong case for prioritising social housing for energy efficiency retrofitting schemes. First, social housing contains a higher proportion of vulnerable people than other housing types. As a result, residents are likely to gain the most from improvements to their properties, with those currently in EPC D-rated homes estimated to save an average of £437 a year on bills.

“Boosting delivery through the SHDF will create a scaled pipeline of projects that will give greater certainty to the market, allowing installers and builders to upskill and prepare for more widespread retrofit of the housing stock over the coming years”

Second, we are already nearly there: social housing is the most energy efficient property type, with 56.9% of properties (including both local authority and housing association properties) rated EPC C or above. Compared with 29.9% of owner-occupied buildings in the same category, there are far fewer social homes that need retrofitting.

Finally, in principle, rolling out initiatives to retrofit social housing should be quicker.

The Social Housing Bill could set a legal duty to upgrade energy efficiency

The government has previously set out its ambition to see all fuel-poor homes upgraded to EPC C by 2030 and to “consult on how social housing can meet similar standards over this period”. However, it now has the opportunity to enshrine this in legislation through the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill.

When this bill was debated in the House of Lords, peers from all parties congregated around one priority amendment to introduce a legal duty on the government to publish a strategy on reducing energy demand for social housing properties, including enshrining the EPC C by 2030 target in law.

When the bill is next discussed in the House of Commons, the government has the chance to confirm that it is committed to tackling fuel poverty in social housing and that it wants to work with the sector to make progress.

Of course, the retrofitting of homes needs to extend beyond the social housing sector. But, as UK Finance has noted, “the economics of scale generated by these projects will reduce the cost of retrofitting for other housing types”.

Put another way, boosting delivery through the SHDF will create a scaled pipeline of projects that will give greater certainty to the market, allowing installers and builders to upskill and prepare for more widespread retrofit of the housing stock over the coming years.

With the coalition campaign Warm This Winter, Green Alliance is calling on the government to upgrade all homes through an ambitious package of measures. With the draughtiest housing stock in Europe, we urgently need to ramp up retrofitting. Further investment in the SHDF to protect low-income households is a good place to begin.

Bryony Loveless, political adviser, Green Alliance