Funding secured for Clarion’s 141-home London tower

Richard Cook, development director at Clarion, said: “We are delighted to enter into this exciting joint venture with Londonewcastle and funders Cervidae to deliver a sustainable residential scheme which will kick-start the wider regeneration of the Stonebridge Park area.

“We are passionate about providing homes for those who need them most and last year we built nearly 2,000 affordable homes across the country. This scheme will provide vital affordable homes for local people in areas of acute housing need.”

The development also marks the first loan from Waterfall Asset Management – a £300m facility secured by Puma earlier this year.