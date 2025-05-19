Funding uncertainty and the slowing of affordable housing

Our partnership business model means we work very closely with our registered provider partners and share their ambitions to deliver more affordable homes. However, frustratingly, some sites that are ready to progress are stalling because registered provider partners have run out of funding.

Earlier this year, the housing industry welcomed the announcement by the chancellor and deputy prime minister of an additional £2bn of funding to deliver 18,000 new affordable homes by the end of this parliament.

This has been described as a down payment ahead of more long-term investment in social and affordable housing, which will provide additional funding for 2026-27 and beyond.