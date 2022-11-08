Furnished tenancies are the obvious answer to furniture poverty

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A new blueprint sets out how social landlords can reduce their own costs and help tenants get settled into new tenancies by offering furniture and flooring, explains Claire Donovan
Winter is coming and millions of households are struggling to eat and to heat their homes across the UK as we face the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
Millions are also living without essential furniture items, without fridges and cookers to safely store and prepare food, or beds to get a decent night’s sleep.
“Only 2% of social housing properties are let as furnished, compared with 29% in the private rented sector”
For those on low incomes, appliances and furniture are likely to be their most expensive purchases. Living without these items can have a devastating impact on their mental and physical health, as well as their social and financial well-being.
Social landlords work tirelessly to support their tenants in a wide range of ways, however one area where more support is needed is furniture provision. End Furniture Poverty’s No Place like Home report, published in 2021, revealed that only 2% of social housing properties are let as furnished, compared with 29% in the private rented sector.
We can and must do more.
Our latest report, funded by Fusion21 Foundation, is a Blueprint for Furniture Provision in Social Housing and it offers step-by-step support for landlords to understand the benefits and challenges of providing essential items.
Social housing is there to support our most vulnerable citizens so moving people into empty boxes, especially those with nothing, is simply not good enough.
“Housing staff are spending more and more time trying to support tenants to apply for essential furniture when there is a much simpler option: furnished tenancies”
The routes of support for furniture provision are becoming much harder to access as more local authority welfare schemes close and grant-giving charities are overwhelmed.
Housing staff are spending more and more time trying to support tenants to apply for essential furniture when there is a much simpler option: furnished tenancies. These also have significant benefits for the landlord.
Furnished tenancies allow the cost of the furniture to be recouped through the service charge element of Universal Credit. For those tenants on benefits, it can provide them with everything they need and with the peace of mind of knowing that items will be replaced when necessary.
Social landlords have a great track record at helping tenants to move on with their lives, helping them into employment and off benefits, but we have to be realistic about that cohort of tenants who are likely to remain on benefits, for whom a furnished tenancy is ideal.
There are ways to offer flexibility in a furnished tenancy scheme, allowing tenants to return furniture and reduce the service charge if their circumstances change. All of this, and much more, is explained in the Blueprint guide.
The cost of furniture has risen by 50% since 2010 and acquiring items is the biggest cause of year-one debt in a new tenancy. Living in furniture poverty can lead to rental arrears as tenants take out high-cost credit and then struggle to afford their rent, which can lead to tenancies failing.
So, despite the ongoing financial challenges social landlords face, this is a worthwhile investment that does bring decent returns in time.
Our Blueprint highlights some of the benefits of furniture provision for landlords, such as Thirteen, which found that furniture provision meant reduced churn, lower voids works costs and lower average key-to-key time with a net annual saving of more than £1m, plus arrears data showing a reduction from £7m to £4.8m per year.
The landlord said this is because by providing furniture, “we’re setting people up in the right way”.
“For someone fleeing domestic violence or moving from homelessness, it really is unthinkable that they should be moved into an empty box”
Another landlord, Citizen, is offering flooring and reported that their churn reduced by 30% to 50% for similar properties ending within 12 months.
The Blueprint examines the different ways furniture can be provided, through more traditional furnished tenancies and separate furniture rental agreements. It provides information on operations, staffing, data strategy and performance measurement, as well as lots of information on the service charge and benefits and a full financial modelling section.
For someone fleeing domestic violence or moving from homelessness, it really is unthinkable that they should be moved into an empty box. There are also many tenants moving from furnished properties in the private rented sector to the social housing sector, so they are starting with nothing.
As living costs continue to spiral, now is the time to look again at furnished tenancies, and End Furniture Poverty is here to help on every step of the journey.
Together we can end furniture poverty.
Click here to read the Blueprint. To talk to the End Furniture Poverty team, email info@EndFurniturePoverty.org.
Claire Donovan, head of policy, research and campaigns, End Furniture Poverty
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