Furnished tenancies are the obvious answer to furniture poverty

Winter is coming and millions of households are struggling to eat and to heat their homes across the UK as we face the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

Millions are also living without essential furniture items, without fridges and cookers to safely store and prepare food, or beds to get a decent night’s sleep.

“Only 2% of social housing properties are let as furnished, compared with 29% in the private rented sector”

For those on low incomes, appliances and furniture are likely to be their most expensive purchases. Living without these items can have a devastating impact on their mental and physical health, as well as their social and financial well-being.

Social landlords work tirelessly to support their tenants in a wide range of ways, however one area where more support is needed is furniture provision. End Furniture Poverty’s No Place like Home report, published in 2021, revealed that only 2% of social housing properties are let as furnished, compared with 29% in the private rented sector.

We can and must do more.