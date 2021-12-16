Furniture poverty: the impact on tenants’ lives

Magenta Living and Your Homes Newcastle have both used Newcastle Furniture Service to tackle furniture poverty among their tenants

Your Homes Newcastle

Sophie, tenant, Leazes Homes

Sophie (not her real name) had to leave her home quickly. As a victim of domestic violence, she had just enough time to pack a bag with clothes and a few personal belongings and get out. Life seemed to be unravelling at alarming speed. “I left a beautiful home and was put in hostel,” she says. “I lost everything.” That was in June 2020.

Sophie, 50, stayed in the hostel for nine months (“the first time I’d been in one, and it wasn’t a very nice experience”) before being invited to view a one-bed flat in Newcastle from affordable housing provider Leazes Homes, part of Your Homes Newcastle. Then the panic and worry set in, because she presumed it would be unfurnished. An empty box. Where would she get the money for a bed, a fridge, a cooker and a washing machine to make it a home?

“I was excited to see the flat but also very nervous because I had nothing to start a home with,” she says. “I really wanted out of the hostel but thought: ‘Where do I start?’ I’m on Employment Support Allowance because I have mental health issues. I’ve got nothing. Just my clothes. It was a scary situation.”

However, when Sophie saw the property she discovered that Leazes had furnished it with a full furniture pack from Newcastle Furniture Service. “I was really taken aback,” she admits. “The kitchen had a fridge freezer, cooker and washer, dinner service and cutlery. You name it. There was a two-seater sofa with a table, a brand new divan bed with bedding, quilt and pillows, and a new shower curtain and towels. It was ready to move into. Unbelievable, really. It basically allowed me to start again.”

She told the hostel she was leaving and stayed at the property that very night.

Sophie has now secured the tenancy on the flat and pays for the furniture and appliances with housing benefit. “It’s about £11.60 a week,” she says. “Because it comes straight off [my housing benefit] I don’t see any difference. I think it’s really reasonable. If I was on hire purchase it would end up being a lot more.”

Any items that break down are either fixed or replaced. And when Sophie saved up enough money for a new sofa, the one she had been using was taken away free of charge.

It’s a great feeling to be living safely and securely in a fully furnished place that she can call her own, she says. “I’m really happy here. I’m comfortable. I’ve got my life back.”

Magenta Living

Paul Anson, executive director of business growth and resilience, Magenta Living

Paul Anson has seen the effects of furniture poverty first hand. He recalls walking into a shiny new social housing property but then being shocked to discover that its tenant couldn’t even afford to have curtains at the windows. They had no furniture and were practically living in a cardboard box.

Their plight resonated with him. “On the one hand we’re producing the finest-quality homes we’ve ever produced as a sector,” he says. “On the other, there’s still an ongoing issue of access to basic furniture for some individuals and families.”

Magenta Living – the largest housing association in Wirral, which owns and manages 12,800 homes – is alive to this situation and tried to get to grips with it some years ago by buying recycled furniture for its social housing properties. Yet while this idea had merit, it was not entirely successful, Mr Anson says, because after purchasing the furniture, the Magenta team struggled to manage it.

“You need a lot of infrastructure to manage furniture,” he explains. “[Social housing residents] move on… so you need to bring the furniture back into your organisation, clean it and put it out into the community again. I think it was clear fairly quickly that we weren’t set up to do that.”