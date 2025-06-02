Future of council’s housing company in question after total loss of £1.7m

Swindon Borough Council is to review options for the future of a housing company it owns after it recorded a loss of £480,000 for the 2024-25 financial year #UKhousing

The cabinet report, part of a review of the performance of all companies owned by the council, revealed SHC had not carried out any development during 2024-25.

The businesses exist for the purposes of producing housing developments on council-owned land “to generate community benefits” and profit for the local authority, according to a report prepared for Swindon’s cabinet meeting on 4 June.

Swindon Housing Company (SHC) and its subsidiaries have now made a cumulative loss of more than £1.7m since being set up in 2017.

“Officers are intending to bring a [further] report to July cabinet to provide an update around proposals for future activity,” it said.

In March 2024, Swindon’s audit team said the company was at a “tipping point” in terms of its commercial viability.

At the time, auditors said SHC had carried out “no active development of projects on site for the last 19 months”, with its last completions being six houses in 2020.

A report called for an urgent review of the company’s performance against its business plan and viability of its schemes, adding: “There is currently no exit strategy in the event of liquidating the company.”

However, in September 2024, the council authorised a £4m loan to its housing company to deliver 17 homes on the site of a former school, enabling it to convert Victorian buildings into seven flats and to build 10 new houses.

The flats and houses at the scheme, described in the most recent cabinet report as a “work in progress”, were intended to be sold on the open market to generate revenue for the council.