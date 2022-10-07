G15 adds 65,000-home landlord to list of members

The 65,000-home landlord announced it was joining the G15 earlier today, in a move that will take the number of homes managed by the group to 715,000.

Originally founded in 1890, Guinness said in a release that the development of as many high-quality homes as possible is central to its vision.

The landlord hopes to deliver a total of 6,350 new homes by 2029 under its strategic partnerships with Homes England and the Greater London Authority.

Under the 2021-2026 Homes for Londoners programme, Guinness said it has received £32m to deliver more than 2,600 homes on schemes in Tower Hamlets, Kingston upon Thames and Newham.