G15 adds 65,000-home landlord to list of members

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The Guinness Partnership has joined the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations.
The 65,000-home landlord announced it was joining the G15 earlier today, in a move that will take the number of homes managed by the group to 715,000.
Originally founded in 1890, Guinness said in a release that the development of as many high-quality homes as possible is central to its vision.
The landlord hopes to deliver a total of 6,350 new homes by 2029 under its strategic partnerships with Homes England and the Greater London Authority.
Under the 2021-2026 Homes for Londoners programme, Guinness said it has received £32m to deliver more than 2,600 homes on schemes in Tower Hamlets, Kingston upon Thames and Newham.
The association also plans to deliver 950 homes outside of these partnership commitments.
Catriona Simons, group chief executive of Guinness, said: “Guinness’ roots are in London – our first homes were built here over 130 years ago, and we have been providing affordable homes in the capital ever since. The nature of housing need may have changed since we were created, but it is just as acute.
“The social and economic challenges faced today, and the implications for housing associations and our residents, mean the role and social purpose of housing associations have never been more important. We look forward to working with G15 colleagues to collectively respond to the challenges facing our residents and the housing sector.”
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said she is delighted that Guinness is joining the group.
She added: “Guinness brings a wealth of experience and commitment to social housing and has a strong connection to London going back over more than 100 years.
“Catriona will be a real asset to the group too, and Guinness’s expertise in many areas will be a welcome addition to a group that is now responsible for over 715,000 homes across the country.”
Ms Nanda said that having Guinness on board will mean the G15 has a bigger voice with the government and others through which to make the case for supporting social and affordable housing.
Guinness joins the G15 just one day after the group warned that the government’s preferred rent cap of 5% would see more than £13.5bn removed from the amount of money its members are able to invest in new and existing stock over the next 30 years.
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