G15 boss welcomes government’s fire safety proposals but calls for clear guidance

On Friday, Inside Housing revealed that housing secretary Michael Gove was considering a raft of measures to tackle the building safety crisis, including an additional £1bn for the Building Safety Fund to pay for remediation of medium-sized buildings.

In response, Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations, said the funding was “welcome” and “much needed”.

However, she warned that “these steps must be accompanied by clear guidance that supports a proportionate approach to make sure those buildings that pose significant risk are dealt with”.

“Crucially, the government needs to ensure this is adhered to by lenders, insurers and fire safety assessors to lift people out of the building safety crisis,” she added.

Leaseholders across the country are facing huge bills – sometimes in excess of £100,000 – to pay for remediation work after widespread building safety failures were discovered in blocks of flats in the years following the Grenfell Tower fire.