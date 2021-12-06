G15 boss welcomes government’s fire safety proposals but calls for clear guidance

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Additional funding for building safety work is “welcome” but must be accompanied by guidance that lenders adhere to, the leader of the G15 has said.
On Friday, Inside Housing revealed that housing secretary Michael Gove was considering a raft of measures to tackle the building safety crisis, including an additional £1bn for the Building Safety Fund to pay for remediation of medium-sized buildings.
In response, Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations, said the funding was “welcome” and “much needed”.
However, she warned that “these steps must be accompanied by clear guidance that supports a proportionate approach to make sure those buildings that pose significant risk are dealt with”.
“Crucially, the government needs to ensure this is adhered to by lenders, insurers and fire safety assessors to lift people out of the building safety crisis,” she added.
Leaseholders across the country are facing huge bills – sometimes in excess of £100,000 – to pay for remediation work after widespread building safety failures were discovered in blocks of flats in the years following the Grenfell Tower fire.
At the same time, housing associations are putting aside millions to pay for remediation work in the blocks they own. The G15 alone has estimated that its members will spend £3.6bn on fire safety by 2036.
Residents of thousands of blocks have been left unable to move or remortgage, as they cannot obtain EWS1 forms, which provide information about a building’s facade and can often only be granted after an intrusive survey is carried out.
Since the government introduced its Consolidated Advice Note in January last year, it has become more common for lenders to demand that homeowners provide these forms for blocks of flats of any height.
In July, the government announced that EWS1 forms should not be required on buildings lower than 18m, but banks have said they will not change their EWS1 policies until the consolidated guidance is officially revoked.
Inside Housing understands that the government still intends to revoke the Consolidated Advice Note before Christmas, as ministers previously promised.
It is also understood that Mr Gove is considering barring developers and contractors from accessing government contracts and funding schemes, such as Help to Buy, if they have a record of persistent building safety failures or are not seen to be rectifying the issues quickly enough.
The End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, which represents leaseholders trapped by the requirements, cautiously welcomed reports of Mr Gove’s plans.
Giles Grover from the group said on Friday: “It has long been painfully clear that an increase in grant funding is urgently required to bring about a fair end to this scandal that has blighted our lives for years – but we still need to see action on the ground to make buildings safe at pace, and we still need cast-iron guarantees that we will be protected from all costs to do so.”
Ms Nanda added: “The safety of all our residents is our number-one priority and will continue to be so. We look forward to seeing the detail of the government’s announcements.”
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