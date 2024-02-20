G15 calls for ‘Affordable Housing Commission’ as starts in London drop 76%

Among London’s biggest social landlords, starts of affordable homes in the current financial year are expected to have fallen by 76%, to 1,769, in the capital, compared with 7,363 the previous year.

In this context, affordable housing covers all tenures apart from market sale and private rent.

The latest figures emerged in a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove from the Centre for London, a think-tank, and Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 and chief executive of L&Q.

The letter is a response to Mr Gove’s latest plans to tackle the housing crisis, which include increasing development on brownfield sites.