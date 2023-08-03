The 57,000-home group reported a post-tax surplus of £33.5m in the year to the end of March 2023, an 18% fall on the previous year’s figure of £40.7m.

MTVH’s bottom line was affected by a 6% rise in operating costs to £300.2m, and an increase in interest and financing costs amid a challenging economic environment.

It is the second year in a year row that the landlord has reported a fall in surplus after it was hit in its 2021-22 year by a provision for “non-recoverable” costs from the Worcester Park fire in 2019.

On development, MTVH revealed that it currently has a 3,858-home pipeline, down from 5,527 in the previous year.

“Our pipeline has been reduced in the short to medium term, in order to reduce any potential exposure to market uncertainty created by a number of external economic factors,” the group said.