G15 landlord adds £700m of work to framework to cover expected hike in decarbonisation spend

The 66,000-home landlord first announced plans for a £1.2bn framework last November to cover building safety and planned maintenance work over the next 15 years.

But NHG said the framework, which is now out for procurement, has increased to £1.9bn.

“This is due to an anticipated increase in spending on planned investment, particularly funding decarbonisation works to meet our net zero and EPC [energy performance certificate] targets,” an NHG spokesperson said.

Housing associations are facing major costs to boost the energy efficiency of their homes to meet a government target of having all properties at EPC C by 2030.