Contractor Equans will refurbish the 1,059-home Paragon Estate in Hounslow, with the aim of bringing the homes back into use between 2024 and 2026.

NHG was forced to evacuate around 1,000 residents from the estate in October 2020 after intrusive inspections identified fire safety issues so serious that the safety of residents could no longer be guaranteed.

Fire safety concerns regarding the development date back to December 2017, when NHG embarked on an £8m programme to remove dangerous cladding and replace missing fire breaks.

But the intrusive survey in 2020 led the landlord to conclude that the development was too dangerous to be occupied.