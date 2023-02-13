G15 landlord agrees lease deal for nearly 600 temporary accommodation homes

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has agreed a deal to lease 590 temporary accommodation homes from a property fund backed by high-profile public bodies, investors and a major pension scheme.
The G15 landlord will manage the London-wide homes after the agreement with fund manager Resonance through its Homelessness Property Funds.
The funds’ backers are: social impact investor Big Society Capital, Greater Manchester Pension Fund, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Bristol City Council, Oxford City Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
NHG will manage an initial 100 homes, where there are already tenants, followed by another 450 later this year.
Most of the homes, which are across London, were previously managed by charity St Mungo’s.
Resonance’s National Homelessness Property Fund 2 has so far raised £65m, after an initial investment of £20m in 2020. It is aiming to raise £300m to acquire around 1,500 homes.
More homes are expected be acquired this year with 40 more going to NHG.
John Williams, managing director of property funds at Resonance, said: “This partnership represents one of this fund’s largest portfolios of housing and is a great opportunity for us to continue to tackle the housing crisis in London.”
The fund has previously partnered with Response in Oxford, Let Us – currently made up of Salix Homes, Bolton at Home, Wigan Council, ForHousing and Stockport Homes Group – in Greater Manchester, and DHI in Bristol.
Rebecca Brennan, assistant director of temporary housing at NHG, said: “This market is harder than ever to access, while demand for stable homes within our communities is very high so an extra 590 homes is a huge boost for us,” she said.
NHG usually has around 3,000 temporary homes at any one time, mostly leased to it by private landlords, Ms Brennan added.
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