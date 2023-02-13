G15 landlord agrees lease deal for nearly 600 temporary accommodation homes

The G15 landlord will manage the London-wide homes after the agreement with fund manager Resonance through its Homelessness Property Funds.

NHG will manage an initial 100 homes, where there are already tenants, followed by another 450 later this year.

Most of the homes, which are across London, were previously managed by charity St Mungo’s.

Resonance’s National Homelessness Property Fund 2 has so far raised £65m, after an initial investment of £20m in 2020. It is aiming to raise £300m to acquire around 1,500 homes.

More homes are expected be acquired this year with 40 more going to NHG.

John Williams, managing director of property funds at Resonance, said: “This partnership represents one of this fund’s largest portfolios of housing and is a great opportunity for us to continue to tackle the housing crisis in London.”