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G15 landlord and house builder agree joint venture for demolition and rebuild of housing estate

News26.07.23by Grainne Cuffe

G15 landlord Riverside and house builder Countryside Partnerships have completed a deal to deliver a 170-home estate redevelopment in Bromley.

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An artist’s impression of the regenerated Pike Close Estate (picture: Countryside)
An artist’s impression of the regenerated Pike Close Estate (picture: Countryside)
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LinkedIn IHG15 landlord Riverside and house builder Countryside Partnerships have completed a deal to deliver a 170-home estate redevelopment in Bromley #UKhousing

The agreement between the 75,000-home landlord and Countryside will include the provision of 92 new homes for Riverside social housing tenants currently living on the Pike Close Estate.

A further 78 private homes will also form part of the new development. 

The housing association said tenants’ rent and tenancy terms will be protected.

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Construction is set to begin this month, with the first phase of the development expected in early 2025. 

Riverside said that every home in this first phase will be for social rent, which means that existing residents will only need to move home once. 

It said the proposed development also uses efficient building design to reduce energy bills for residents, alongside the installation of rooftop solar panels. 

The plans follow five years of consultation and engagement with residents living at Pike Close, which resulted in an 82% ballot in favour of redevelopment in May 2019. 

Nathan Gravesande, director of development and regeneration of London South at Riverside, said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone agreement with Countryside. 

“This is wonderful news for our residents and the local community, and we are excited to begin construction work on the first new homes following extensive enabling works. 

“Residents’ feedback has been crucial to our proposals throughout the planning process, and we are looking forward to creating a scheme which meets their needs and helps tackle the ongoing shortage of quality homes in London.”

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, said: “Our redevelopment of the Pike Close Estate will deliver a significant number of new, high-quality homes for local residents and support the existing community.

“We are proud to have signed the affordable housing development agreement with Riverside so we can officially begin construction following the completion of enabling works, which began in July last year. 

“Having worked tirelessly with residents, the council and wider community to design a scheme that delivers for everyone, we are excited to start bringing this vision to life.”

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