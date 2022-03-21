G15 landlord and house builder to develop nearly 900 homes in north London

The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the Greater London Authority (GLA) have selected the two organisations to develop the homes after they bid through the GLA’s London Development Panel.

The homes will be a combination of one, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and 60% will be affordable.

The properties will be built across two sites at the former Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre and driving school in Colindale.