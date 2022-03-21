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G15 landlord and house builder to develop nearly 900 homes in north London

News21.03.22by Lucie Heath

Optivo and Countryside have been selected to deliver 873 new homes in Barnet, north London.

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LinkedIn IHOptivo and Countryside have been selected to deliver 873 new homes in Barnet, north London #UKhousing

The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the Greater London Authority (GLA) have selected the two organisations to develop the homes after they bid through the GLA’s London Development Panel.

The homes will be a combination of one, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and 60% will be affordable.

The properties will be built across two sites at the former Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre and driving school in Colindale. 

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Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said the development is in “an area undergoing an exciting period of transformation” and will “foster a strong sense of community with retail facilities, community spaces and a nursery for young families”.

Paul Hackett, chief executive at Optivo, said he was “proud” that 60% of the homes would be affordable “helping Londoners off waiting lists or onto the housing ladder”.

Mike Woolliscroft, chief executive of the partnerships south division at Countryside Partnerships, said each site “has been carefully considered to maximise cohesion and connectivity”.

“This includes incorporating community-led uses with complementary social impact funding to build capacity of key local organisations,” he said.

Community facilities at the new development will include ‘bikeworks’, a drop-in space which provides access to cycling, as well as a new nursery. 

Optivo and Countryside will be working with groups such as Black Professionals in Construction and Women into Construction throughout the project. 

Work on the housing is due to start in summer 2023 and complete in 2029.

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