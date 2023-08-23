G15 landlord apologises for ‘incorrectly identifying’ building as too short to qualify for leaseholder protections

The G15 member told Inside Housing that the fact that it had identified the building as falling outside the definition of a “relevant building” under the act was “inexplicable and inexcusable”. Guinness also “apologises profusely for the error”.

The Building Safety Act provides landmark protection to prevent many leaseholders from footing the bill for fire safety works in their buildings.

For a building to be defined as relevant, it must meet all of the following criteria: it is at least 11 metres in height or has at least five storeys (whichever is reached first); it contains at least two dwellings; and it is not a leaseholder-owned building.