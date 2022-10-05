G15 landlord appoints new chief executive from Foxtons

Mr Franco will take up the position in January 2023, following Ms Davies’ announcement in June that she was leaving the association after 18 years.

Since the association became NHG in 2018, it has grown to own and manage more than 66,500 homes across London and the South East.

In a release, the landlord said Mr Franco brings with him a wide range of relevant experience across various sectors, including residential management, finance investment, hospitality and tourism.

His most recent role was as chief operating officer and executive director at estate agent Foxtons, where he led digital transformation programmes to improve customer experience. He was also instrumental in the agency’s work on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

NHG said Mr Franco was as “an ardent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion within the property sector” at Foxtons.