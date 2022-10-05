G15 landlord appoints new chief executive from Foxtons

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Patrick Franco will replace Kate Davies as chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis (NHG).
Mr Franco will take up the position in January 2023, following Ms Davies’ announcement in June that she was leaving the association after 18 years.
Since the association became NHG in 2018, it has grown to own and manage more than 66,500 homes across London and the South East.
In a release, the landlord said Mr Franco brings with him a wide range of relevant experience across various sectors, including residential management, finance investment, hospitality and tourism.
His most recent role was as chief operating officer and executive director at estate agent Foxtons, where he led digital transformation programmes to improve customer experience. He was also instrumental in the agency’s work on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
NHG said Mr Franco was as “an ardent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion within the property sector” at Foxtons.
He is also the current vice-chair of the Global Heritage Fund, an international non-profit organisation that invests in cultural heritage to advance sustainable economic development and provide emergency response during crises.
During his earlier career, he held several roles at Credit Suisse, including chief operating officer.
Mr Franco said: “The Notting Hill Genesis team is immensely talented, and I am delighted to be joining the organisation and building on recent momentum. Continuing to improve customer satisfaction is a key strategic priority, and I look forward to meeting our residents to identify ways we can sustainably accelerate this.
“Now is clearly a challenging time for many, and the need for safe, comfortable and affordable homes in and around London is as important as ever.
“That demands increasingly urgent, innovative and adaptive approaches to meet the challenge across the public and private sector. As one of London’s largest housing associations, Notting Hill Genesis is ideally positioned to take on this challenge.”
Ian Ellis, chair of NHG, said Mr Franco impressed the landlord’s recruitment panel and was the best candidate from a high-calibre field of applicants.
He added: “We were especially impressed by Patrick’s strong understanding of the UK residential market and customer expectations, together with his high financial and investment literacy.
“That experience will provide an essential perspective from beyond the housing association sector and will be invaluable as we navigate the current uncertain external environment. Patrick also holds strong social values, which means he aligns closely with the focus and ethos of Notting Hill Genesis, a core requirement for any leadership role with us.”
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