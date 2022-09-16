G15 landlord appoints One Housing CFO as new corporate finance lead

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Hyde has appointed Paul Gray to the newly created role of director of corporate finance and strategic growth.
Mr Gray joins the G15 landlord from One Housing, where he was chief financial officer (CFO) when it merged with Riverside. It is understood he will not be replaced at One Housing.
Mr Gray is a chartered accountant with a commercial background and extensive corporate finance and treasury experience.
After many years in the commercial sector, he joined housing association BPHA as CFO in 2011.
He then moved to One Housing in 2020 to restructure its finance and business model, and was part of the core team that led the merger with Riverside Group.
One Housing officially merged with Riverside at the end of 2021, creating one of the country’s largest housing associations, with more than 75,000 homes.
During this time, Mr Gray also chaired the G15’s group for CFOs.
In his early career, he worked in professional practice, corporate finance and banking, before spending a decade holding financial director and chief financial officer roles at international commercial organisations across a variety of sectors.
Throughout his career, Mr Gray has “brought a combination of technical skills, strategic oversight and attention to detail to every organisation, and is looking forward to helping Hyde deliver its strategic objectives”, said the London-based landlord.
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