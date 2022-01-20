G15 landlord breached equality duty over eviction case, Court of Appeal rules

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) failed to comply with the public sector equality duty over its decision to continue with eviction proceedings against a resident with a mental health condition, a judge has ruled.
The Court of Appeal has quashed MTVH’s possession claim and said the failure of the landlord to review its decision has led to three court cases and the “squandering of scarce resources”.
MTVH said it is taking the outcome of this case “very seriously” and is updating its internal processes and arranging additional staff training in response to the judgement.
The case concerns an individual, identified as TM in the judgement, who has lived in supported housing owned by MTVH since February 2014.
The resident has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia.
MTVH brought a possession claim against the individual following an incident in which they assaulted an employee of Sanctuary, which was contracted by MTVH to provide support at the development.
The tenant hit the employee on the side of the face and jaw. The employee had to take six weeks off work as a result of the injury and the incident led to Sanctuary withdrawing support.
A number of other incidents regarding the resident were raised by MTVH during the initial possession hearing, including one in which TM briefly exposed themself to a female resident.
During the possession hearing, representatives of defending TM argued that MTVH had breached the public sector equality duty by failing to re-evaluate its decision after receiving a report from TM’s psychiatrist regarding their mental state.
Under the Equality Act 2010, the public sector equality duty requires public bodies, including housing associations, to have due regard to the need to:
In recent years, the duty has increasingly become the focus of court cases involving housing possession and homelessness applications.
MTVH initially decided to issue possession proceedings against TM in June 2018.
Following this, the organisation prepared an Equalities Act Report to be review by an MTVH anti-social behaviour officer, Jeremy Print, who would decide whether the eviction should proceed.
The report concluded that TM was “aware of his actions” and that keeping him in his home would present “a high risk to other residents, staff and any contractors attending”.
MTVH also made an attempt to receive information from TM’s psychiatrist, Dr Koch, about TM’s mental state, but no such report was received before Mr Print took the decision to proceed with the possession hearing.
Dr Koch did provide MTVH with a report at a later date, however the association did not re-evaluate its decision upon receiving it.
According to the judgement, the psychiatrist’s report said TM continued to experience schizophrenia, and as a result was not fit to instruct a solicitor and that taking part in proceedings would have a negative impact on his mental state and behaviour.
The recorder overseeing the case found that MTVH had breached the equality duty by failing to reconsider the case after seeing this report.
However, the County Court decided to grant the eviction as it was argued that Mr Print had re-evaluated his decision while giving evidence to the hearing.
TM’s representatives appealed this decision. A High Court judge then ruled on the side of MTVH, however the Court of Appeal has now ruled on the side of TM.
TM remained in the accommodation while the outcome of each appeal was pending.
The Court of Appeal said it was wrong to say MTVH’s breach of the equality duty was remedied during the possession hearing as Mr Print stated during that hearing that he did not think he would have pursued possession proceedings if he had to make the decision again. It was therefore ruled that the possession claim against TM should be dismissed.
The judgment also criticised MTVH for failing to deal with the case internally.
It said: “Here the claimant is legally aided, and the respondent is in receipt of public funds performing a public law service and duty.
"This appeal amounts to a third level of judicial intervention. The costs incurred are significant, both to the public purse and in terms of court resources.”
The judge said: “I fail to understand why, when Dr Koch’s report was received in October 2018, there was no internal re-review of the decision to continue with the possession proceedings… An independent, objective, review by a fresh pair of eyes can bring a dispute to a swift solution avoiding hard-fought litigation.
“The failure to have such a system in place has led in this case to the squandering of scarce resources far better deployed elsewhere.”
An MTVH spokesperson said: “MTVH notes this judgement by the Appeal Court and is taking the outcome of this case very seriously. As a result, we are arranging additional training for colleagues to ensure that our staff are optimally equipped to make informed decisions when considering the public sector equality duty.
“We are also in the process of updating our internal processes to ensure that there is a review of any decision made in line with the public sector equality duty on receipt of any new information.”
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