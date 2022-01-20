G15 landlord breached equality duty over eviction case, Court of Appeal rules

The Court of Appeal has quashed MTVH’s possession claim and said the failure of the landlord to review its decision has led to three court cases and the “squandering of scarce resources”.

MTVH said it is taking the outcome of this case “very seriously” and is updating its internal processes and arranging additional staff training in response to the judgement.

The case concerns an individual, identified as TM in the judgement, who has lived in supported housing owned by MTVH since February 2014.

The resident has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia.

MTVH brought a possession claim against the individual following an incident in which they assaulted an employee of Sanctuary, which was contracted by MTVH to provide support at the development.

The tenant hit the employee on the side of the face and jaw. The employee had to take six weeks off work as a result of the injury and the incident led to Sanctuary withdrawing support.

A number of other incidents regarding the resident were raised by MTVH during the initial possession hearing, including one in which TM briefly exposed themself to a female resident.

During the possession hearing, representatives of defending TM argued that MTVH had breached the public sector equality duty by failing to re-evaluate its decision after receiving a report from TM’s psychiatrist regarding their mental state.