G15 landlord compensates young family left with unsafe windows for 16 months

The ombudsman said that a resident was left with a window that posed a health and safety risk to her family and the public #UKhousing

The landlord then failed to obtain the report from the second contractor, with the resident having to prompt it two months after the visit.

The ombudsman said that the landlord should have urgently inspected the windows at this point but it took two months for another contractor to attend the home for further inspection.

After the north London resident first raised the issue, 32,000-home NHG hired a contractor to assess the situation. The contractor said that a replacement, rather than a repair, may be necessary because of safety concerns.

The ombudsman found that Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) failed to carry out a repair to a faulty window, leaving a resident and her young children with a window that posed a health and safety risk to the family and the public.

A second contractor also found safety concerns and doubted whether a repair would fix the issue but NHG failed to act again.

The resident was forced to contact the contractor directly over a month later, only to be told that they were still awaiting payment from the landlord.

In a report, the ombudsman said that the windows could not be properly closed and locked and that there were large gaps around them. Missing screws could not be replaced and there was nothing to screw them to.

The safety concern came from the weight of the window and the danger that it could fall and cause injury. The first contractor wrote: “To be clear, if the top hinge comes away from the frame altogether, the window will fall.”

In a release, the ombudsman explained: “Once the landlord had authorised payment it should have provided the resident with regular updates about when the contractor would action the repairs, and ensure the window was safe in the meantime. However, the landlord failed to do so.

“When another month passed, the resident made a formal complaint. However, in the landlord’s response it did not acknowledge the safety aspect of the complaint and therefore the complaint was escalated to stage two.”

When the resident raised her safety concerns, NHG did arrange for the window to be boarded up that day but this was six months after the initial reporting of the unsafe window.