G15 landlord enters into partnership with council

The housing partnership between Hyde Group and Chichester District Council will see both organisations work together to “ensure there are appropriate, decent, energy-efficient and safe homes” for tenants in the area.

The local authority transferred its affordable housing stock to Hyde in 2001. Hyde now manages just under 8,000 homes in Chichester, making it the largest provider of social housing in the district.

As part of the partnership, Hyde and Chichester Council will agree a 2050 strategy for the area, which will be reviewed annually, setting out the association’s investment approach and objectives.