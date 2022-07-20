G15 landlord enters into partnership with council

A G15 landlord has agreed a new partnership with a council in a bid to improve housing standards and increase affordable homes in the area.
The housing partnership between Hyde Group and Chichester District Council will see both organisations work together to “ensure there are appropriate, decent, energy-efficient and safe homes” for tenants in the area.
The local authority transferred its affordable housing stock to Hyde in 2001. Hyde now manages just under 8,000 homes in Chichester, making it the largest provider of social housing in the district.
As part of the partnership, Hyde and Chichester Council will agree a 2050 strategy for the area, which will be reviewed annually, setting out the association’s investment approach and objectives.
Hyde has outlined 10 objectives for the area, which will include carrying out studies of land to decide how it can be used in the future and look at key estates to understand what investment is needed.
The association will also work to bring more capital investment into the area to build new homes and find opportunities to improve mobile network connections in the area.
By 2030, Hyde wants to establish a “lifecycle homes approach”, which will involve aligning its asset management strategy with its allocation and letting model to allow people more flexibility to move when their housing needs change.
Guy Slocombe, chief investment officer at Hyde, said: “We have amazing communities in Chichester district, where we need to ensure there are appropriate, decent, energy-efficient and safe homes.”
He added that the strategy and partnership shows their “long-term commitment” to existing and future tenants.
Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, communications, licensing and events at Chichester Council, said the local authority has been working with Hyde over the past two years “to really understand” how its homes are serving the needs of its tenants and the wider community.
“Our new working partnership with Hyde is just one of the many ways in which we, as a council, are working hard to ensure that all of our residents have a safe, secure and suitable place to live,” he added.
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