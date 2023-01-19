G15 landlord faces strike action over plans to end relations with Unite

Unite warned Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) that it will face a “significant campaign of resistance” if bosses press ahead with their decision.

Last summer, MTVH served a six months’ notice to Unite of its plans to de-recognise the union.

Since then, Unite said it has presented management with a number of alternative proposals, including an offer of third-party conciliation.

It said all proposals have been “dismissed out of hand” and the union is now planning a major campaign, including industrial action.

MTVH said the decision was the result of a post-merger review, following the combination of Metropolitan Housing Trust and Thames Valley Housing Association.

It said union rights were “not being removed at all” and that the landlord has “an existing relationship with an alternative national union, which has a significantly bigger membership base within the organisation”.