The Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration at a G15 landlord over its handling of a fire safety complaint, which left a resident with “anxiety over the issue for over 10 months” #UKhousing

The landlord also upheld the complaint, despite no repair being carried out.

The housing association’s stage one response to the complaint was delayed and did not recognise the issue – referring to the fire alarm itself rather than the fire alarm call point.

Contractors were unable to resolve the issue on an initial visit, while MTVH investigated the wrong fire safety issue on numerous occasions.

The resident complained about disrepair to a communal fire alarm call unit, which allows people to raise the alarm in case of a fire.

The landlord also failed to recognise the resident’s disability, something he raised from the start.

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) failed to recognise the “inherent anxiety” associated with fire safety and “sought to provide no reassurance to the resident” about damaged communal equipment, “particularly in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy”, the watchdog said.

The ombudsman said the lack of clarity made the resident “more frustrated and confused”.

MTVH responded at stage two of its complaint process that the fire alarm call units were disconnected and it was carrying out investigations as to whether connection was required.

The ombudsman said that while MTVH’s stage two response did accurately acknowledge and address the issue that had been complained of, it could have been more detailed.

“It is unclear why the landlord was continuing to investigate the matter of whether call points were needed 10 months after the issue was raised and when it found that the call points were no longer needed but took time to inform the resident of this and allay his fears,” the ombudsman said.

Its report states: “There was a lack of urgency on the part of the landlord to seek clarity and resolve the issue, which is worrying in light of the nature of the report and the circumstances overall.

“This is particularly concerning given the vulnerability of the resident.

“Whilst the information from January 2022 indicates there was ultimately never a safety issue – although there remains uncertainty as to removal of the call points – the fact of the matter is that there very realistically could have been.

“The legal and social responsibilities of the landlord were not acted on in the way that they should have been or in the way the ombudsman expects.

“The landlord did not take the matter sufficiently seriously enough, which meant that insufficient action was taken in response to what was a very serious matter of disrepair being reported.”