G15 landlord gets green light for 190 homes in Hackney Wick

In a release, the 66,000-home landlord said the new houses will provide a mix of shared ownership, private sale housing and London Affordable Rent.

All of the homes are designed to be 5% larger than national size standards.

As part of the wider development, the G15 landlord will deliver a new neighbourhood centre and the site will include more than 4,000 sqm of commercial and public space, alongside residential play areas, roof terraces and podium amenity.