G15 landlord gets green light for 190 homes in Hackney Wick

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) will deliver 190 homes across four buildings as part of plans to redevelop the area around Hackney Wick Station.
In a release, the 66,000-home landlord said the new houses will provide a mix of shared ownership, private sale housing and London Affordable Rent.
All of the homes are designed to be 5% larger than national size standards.
As part of the wider development, the G15 landlord will deliver a new neighbourhood centre and the site will include more than 4,000 sqm of commercial and public space, alongside residential play areas, roof terraces and podium amenity.
NHG said the plan is compliant with the New London Plan for cycle parking provision and has a focus on sustainability, with no fossil fuels needed to power the homes or commercial space.
John Hughes, group director of development at NHG, said: “We are very proud of the plans we put forward for new homes, public realm and commercial space at Hackney Wick and are pleased the LLDC [London Legacy Development Corporation] shared our enthusiasm for the proposal.
“This is such an exciting area, with fantastic transport links to the rest of London and beyond, and we look forward to providing more of the quality affordable homes so needed in this area.”
The land is owned by LLDC, which said it is committed to developing high-quality new homes and providing affordable workspaces.
Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, added: “This site, adjacent to Hackney Wick Station, will deliver new homes, 50% affordable, the retention of affordable workspace, employment space and high-quality public realm.
“This is going to be a high-quality, well-designed mixed-use development that will fit with its surroundings and will bring real benefits for local people and businesses.”
The boss of NHG announced she would step down last month after more than 18 years in the role.
Kate Davies said she will stay on until the landlord finds a replacement.
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