G15 landlord gets green light for 600-home development

Known as Phase 2B, the landlord’s plans for this part of estate regeneration will see 600 new homes built, 50% of which will be affordable.

According to NHG, the mixed-use development comprises five blocks, each of which has been designed by a different architectural practice.

The buildings will offer a combination of housing types, including mansion blocks, high-rise apartments, courtyard apartments, and maisonettes.

The proposals also include two new public spaces, improved play and sports facilities, and tree-lined streets.