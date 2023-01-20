G15 landlord gets green light for 600-home development

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Southwark Council has given the green light to the latest phase of Notting Hill Genesis’ (NHG) overhaul of the Aylesbury Estate.
Known as Phase 2B, the landlord’s plans for this part of estate regeneration will see 600 new homes built, 50% of which will be affordable.
According to NHG, the mixed-use development comprises five blocks, each of which has been designed by a different architectural practice.
The buildings will offer a combination of housing types, including mansion blocks, high-rise apartments, courtyard apartments, and maisonettes.
The proposals also include two new public spaces, improved play and sports facilities, and tree-lined streets.
John Hughes, group director of development and deputy chief executive at NHG, said: “We welcome Southwark Council’s decision to approve planning permission for Phase 2B.
“Following extensive consultation with the community, we feel satisfied that the plans provide much-needed new housing for the area, balancing the needs of existing residents while encouraging those from outside the area to become part of a well-established, thriving neighbourhood.”
He described the decision as an “important milestone”, but explained that there are still a number of steps to be taken before the landlord can deliver this project.
Mr Hughes added: “These include receiving final approval from the mayor of London and finalising our planning obligations (known as a Section 106 agreement) with the council.”
Subject to final approvals, construction is anticipated to begin in March with site preparation and demolition works.
Southwark Council went through a lengthy legal battle to buy the homes on the Aylesbury Estate in order to demolish it and build new homes.
It came to an end in November in 2018, after then-housing secretary James Brokenshire confirmed the local authority’s application for a compulsory purchase order on the estate.
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