G15 landlord gets severe maladministration sanction over shared owner complaint failures

As well as the compensation, Catalyst was ordered to confirm its position on the issues in the property and carry out further investigations, inspections and works as required. It was also told to to review the failings in its complaint handling.

A Catalyst spokesperson said that it apologised for the failings and had paid the compensation. It had also commissioned an inspection of the property and was liaising closely with the customer to resolve outstanding issues.

“As an organisation that supports the Ombudsman’s complaint-handling code, we are disappointed to have fallen short of the standards expected on this occasion and have already made improvements to our service,” the spokesperson said.

“We have improved aftercare arrangements and quality control procedures for all new homes and are also carrying out more thorough tests and checks to ensure properties perform as designed.

“Our process for providing aftercare has moved to a central function, which provides a better, more consistent service for customers.

"We have also provided colleagues with refresher training to stress the importance of providing thorough, timely responses, and have implemented more robust measures to improve internal record keeping and ensure better communication.

"In addition, we have tightened procedures for how we monitor, flag and fix problems like this.”

Mr Blakeway said that he welcomed the landlord’s response on its learning from the case and the changes being made to improve its service.

"We also welcome their engagement with us on our wider investigation,” he said.