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G15 landlord given green light for 1,200-home development in south London

News18.03.22by Grainne Cuffe

Plans for a 1,200-home development from Hyde Group have been approved by Greenwich Council.

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Around 40% of the homes on Hyde’s development will be for affordable tenures (picture: Hyde)
Around 40% of the homes on Hyde’s development will be for affordable tenures (picture: Hyde)
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The homes will be built on a former industrial site on the south bank of the River Thames and 40% will be for affordable tenures. 

The first phase of the development, expected to be completed in 2026, will consist of 718 homes, with 263 set to be let at London Affordable Rent (LAR) to people on the housing waiting list.

A further 133 homes will be for shared ownership. 

Hyde has also been given outline permission for a further 494 homes to be delivered in a future phase.

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The 50,000-home landlord will use £22m of funding it received via its strategic partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA) to support the affordable homes at the development.

Some of the homes will be built next to a safeguarded wharf. 

Jaime Buckley, land and planning director at Hyde, said: “We have very carefully considered the impact of the existing industrial units neighbouring the site and we will provide mitigation measures to five private sale homes to ensure they are protected.

“While we have taken measures to ensure that these future homeowners are not adversely affected by the nearby industrial activities, it has been crucial for us that we celebrate the heritage of this important area in our designs.”

He added that Hyde has been “working very hard” to bring “desperately needed housing to this area and to Greenwich”.

Mr Buckley said: “I’m thrilled that we have the council behind us to deliver this vital new development. 

“I’m confident that it will create a thriving, desirable community for many people for years to come and will be a catalyst for further development in the area.”

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