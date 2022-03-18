G15 landlord given green light for 1,200-home development in south London

The homes will be built on a former industrial site on the south bank of the River Thames and 40% will be for affordable tenures.

The first phase of the development, expected to be completed in 2026, will consist of 718 homes, with 263 set to be let at London Affordable Rent (LAR) to people on the housing waiting list.

A further 133 homes will be for shared ownership.

Hyde has also been given outline permission for a further 494 homes to be delivered in a future phase.