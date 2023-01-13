G15 landlord hails ‘critical milestone’ after latest approval on 4,000-home estate regeneration

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) said it has reached a “critical milestone” in the regeneration of a major housing estate in north London after planning permission was confirmed for another 364 homes.
The G15 landlord has been working with Barnet Council since 2003 on the regeneration of the 1970s Grahame Park Estate, with the latest application marking the next phase of a scheme that is expected to deliver 4,000 new homes when complete.
The Colindale site is the largest council estate in the borough of Barnet. According to the local authority it has suffered from “serious decline and socioeconomic problems over the years”.
In the latest development, a reserved matters application from NHG for 364 homes was granted approval by the council last month.
The homes will be delivered across two plots in blocks ranging between three and 14 storeys, according to the planning officer’s report.
A total of 279 homes – around 75% – will be for private tenures, with the rest shared ownership.
The planning officer’s report on the application said this split was “acceptable” based on the development taken as a whole.
“Due to the nature of the scheme some phases will have more private and some phases more affordable units (included rented units) and the configuration of this phase is considered acceptable in this context,” the report said.
A separate plot previously approved included 100% affordable homes and “early delivery” of social rent units to aid the scheme’s “decant strategy”.
Work is due to start on the latest homes next year, once tenants of the existing blocks have moved into new homes being built on phase one of the development.
The newly approved phase will also include an energy centre, a new community centre, plus commercial and retail space.
Around 700 new homes have so far been built across the wider site with another 209 affordable homes currently under construction.
The latest homes are part of a 2,088-home masterplan approved in 2020.
Tracy Lavers, director of regeneration at NHG, said: “This latest planning approval is a critical milestone in the regeneration of Grahame Park that will deliver a thriving, beautiful and mixed-tenure place that people will be proud to call home.”
The estate is on the site of the old Hendon Aerodrome and is named after aviation pioneer Claude Grahame-White, who established the original aerodrome and aviation school on the land.
Ross Houston, chair of Barnet Council’s housing and growth committee, added: “By improving the quality of housing in Grahame Park we hope to improve the lives of those living in the area and help the transition into a sustainable, resilient community.”
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