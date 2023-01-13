G15 landlord hails ‘critical milestone’ after latest approval on 4,000-home estate regeneration

Notting Hill Genesis said it has reached a “critical milestone” in the regeneration of a major housing estate in north London after planning permission was confirmed for another 364 homes #UKhousing

In the latest development, a reserved matters application from NHG for 364 homes was granted approval by the council last month.

The Colindale site is the largest council estate in the borough of Barnet. According to the local authority it has suffered from “serious decline and socioeconomic problems over the years”.

The G15 landlord has been working with Barnet Council since 2003 on the regeneration of the 1970s Grahame Park Estate, with the latest application marking the next phase of a scheme that is expected to deliver 4,000 new homes when complete.

The homes will be delivered across two plots in blocks ranging between three and 14 storeys, according to the planning officer’s report.

A total of 279 homes – around 75% – will be for private tenures, with the rest shared ownership.

The planning officer’s report on the application said this split was “acceptable” based on the development taken as a whole.

“Due to the nature of the scheme some phases will have more private and some phases more affordable units (included rented units) and the configuration of this phase is considered acceptable in this context,” the report said.

A separate plot previously approved included 100% affordable homes and “early delivery” of social rent units to aid the scheme’s “decant strategy”.

Work is due to start on the latest homes next year, once tenants of the existing blocks have moved into new homes being built on phase one of the development.