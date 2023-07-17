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A G15 landlord has had its credit rating lowered because of heavy investment in its existing stock and a higher-risk strategy.
Hyde was downgraded from A+ to A because its “exposure to sales activities, its sizeable investments in existing stock, and high inflation” could hamper its anticipated recovery, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
In addition, the company changed Hyde’s outlook to “negative”, assessing that the housing association had adopted less-conservative risk management which left it with consistently high exposure to sales.
Hyde’s rating could be lowered even further in the next 24 months if it persists with a high-risk strategy so that revenue from sales activities exceeds a third of total revenue.
The landlord also faced a further downgrade if it was unable to mitigate the pressure of high inflation on its cost base while executing the planned large investments on its existing stock, S&P said.
Hyde’s outlook could be revised to “stable” if its EBITDA margin (operating profit as a percentage of revenue) recovers to above 20% on a sustained basis, which assessors said would alleviate pressure on its debt.
S&P said that Hyde, which owns and manages 44,000 homes in London and the South East, remained in an “extremely strong market position” due to “robust demand”. It aims to develop 9,000 new homes over the next five years, of which over 5,000 would be developed through joint ventures.
Hyde’s strategy was built around de-risking its exposure to sales activities by introducing third-party investors as an alternative source of funding for development programmes.
S&P said: “While we think that this continues to be in the plan, we understand that in the near term Hyde is taking on more sales risks than previously expected.”
This sales-heavy strategy elevated the landlord’s exposure to riskier activities, which could lead to more volatility and weaker margins. Additionally, Hyde’s financial performance in the fiscal year that ended on 31 March 2023 had weakened beyond S&P’s previous forecast.
S&P added: “We consider Hyde’s liquidity position remains extremely strong, thanks to large undrawn credit facilities that would cover lower-than-expected proceeds from fixed asset sales. Our view of Hyde’s satisfactory access to the capital markets also supports this assessment.”
Andy Hulme, chief executive of The Hyde Group, said: “Hyde is in a good position to continue to deliver for the residents and customers we serve. We’re ambitious to improve outcomes for people by delivering a more customer-driven organisation. We have robust plans and mitigation measures in place to manage the risks we, and others in the sector, face.
“Our credit ratings remain strong, despite well-documented challenges facing the sector, including housing-market volatility, inflation and supply chain pressures. These issues have meant continued investment in our homes and services, which is the right thing to do for our customers, has impacted our margin in a planned and managed way. Our sustainable financial position gives us the flexibility to make these essential investments and to support our plans for the future.
“Our resilience means we’ll continue to invest in people’s homes and the services they receive. Crucially, given the challenges people face in accessing decent and affordable homes, we’re also continuing to build more new homes. We’re taking a prudent approach to development and are using innovative partnerships to deliver about 9,000 new homes in the next five years.”
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