A G15 landlord has had its credit rating lowered because of heavy investment in its existing stock and a higher-risk strategy #UKhousing

Hyde’s rating could be lowered even further in the next 24 months if it persists with a high-risk strategy so that revenue from sales activities exceeds a third of total revenue.

In addition, the company changed Hyde’s outlook to “negative”, assessing that the housing association had adopted less-conservative risk management which left it with consistently high exposure to sales.

Hyde was downgraded from A+ to A because its “exposure to sales activities, its sizeable investments in existing stock, and high inflation” could hamper its anticipated recovery, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.

The landlord also faced a further downgrade if it was unable to mitigate the pressure of high inflation on its cost base while executing the planned large investments on its existing stock, S&P said.

Hyde’s outlook could be revised to “stable” if its EBITDA margin (operating profit as a percentage of revenue) recovers to above 20% on a sustained basis, which assessors said would alleviate pressure on its debt.

S&P said that Hyde, which owns and manages 44,000 homes in London and the South East, remained in an “extremely strong market position” due to “robust demand”. It aims to develop 9,000 new homes over the next five years, of which over 5,000 would be developed through joint ventures.

Hyde’s strategy was built around de-risking its exposure to sales activities by introducing third-party investors as an alternative source of funding for development programmes.

S&P said: “While we think that this continues to be in the plan, we understand that in the near term Hyde is taking on more sales risks than previously expected.”

This sales-heavy strategy elevated the landlord’s exposure to riskier activities, which could lead to more volatility and weaker margins. Additionally, Hyde’s financial performance in the fiscal year that ended on 31 March 2023 had weakened beyond S&P’s previous forecast.