G15 landlord hit with severe maladministration finding after resident left with leaking roof for almost two years

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A large London-based housing association has been ordered to pay a resident compensation after the Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration in its failure to deal with the resident’s leaking roof.
Multiple failings have been identified in Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing’s (MTVH) handling of an incident, which saw a leak spread to cover the majority of a resident’s property in the amount of time it took for a repair to be rearranged.
The resident first reported wet patches on their ceiling to MTVH in late 2018, according to a report from the ombudsman.
However, MTVH “offered no evidence that it took this seriously” until the resident submitted a complaint at the end of 2019, the ombudsman said.
At this point, MTVH informed the resident that it was attempting to have the original builder of the block carry out the repairs as it was still under a 12-year guarantee.
This is despite MTVH’s repair policy stating that it should acknowledge and respond to routine repair requests within 28 calendar days or, where the matter is considered to be a major repair, within three months, the ombudsman said.
In the time it took MTVH to arrange the repair with its contractors, the resident reported that the situation had worsened, as by that point there was water coming through the light in the bathroom and water had started coming into the lounge, meaning most rooms in the property were now affected.
Despite this, the issue with the roof was not “partially resolved” until autumn 2020, the report said.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Given the resident’s distress in this situation, the landlord should have maintained communication with him throughout, but failed to do so. It resulted in the resident spending a significant amount of time chasing the landlord for updates and clarity on the next steps and the likely timeline for repair.”
Mr Blakeway said that “there was also a clear record-keeping issue” as MTVH failed to “appropriately record and retain all notes and reports” with regards to the resident’s repair.
In recognition of the time it took to respond to the repair, MTVH offered the resident compensation in early 2020.
However, Mr Blakeway said that MTVH should have given greater priority to “putting things right” over compensation, and that the association should have reviewed the amount of compensation it was offering given the ongoing issues with the roof.
MTVH has been ordered to increase the amount of compensation to £2,150, which is an increase on the initial compensation plus an additional £1,000 for service failure.
It has also ordered MTVH to reimburse the resident for any additional water charges and electricity costs incurred as a result of the leak detection and use of a dehumidifier.
In response, MTVH said it “has made some important changes based on learning from this case”, including the introduction of a “specialist complex repairs team who triage and case-manage complex matters” within each regional team.
Suspected latent defects are now subject to monthly review by MTVH’s property and development teams and a “standard communication plan” is being introduced for complex cases, the landlord said.
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