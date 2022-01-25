G15 landlord hit with severe maladministration finding after resident left with leaking roof for almost two years

Multiple failings have been identified in Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing’s (MTVH) handling of an incident, which saw a leak spread to cover the majority of a resident’s property in the amount of time it took for a repair to be rearranged.

The resident first reported wet patches on their ceiling to MTVH in late 2018, according to a report from the ombudsman.

However, MTVH “offered no evidence that it took this seriously” until the resident submitted a complaint at the end of 2019, the ombudsman said.

At this point, MTVH informed the resident that it was attempting to have the original builder of the block carry out the repairs as it was still under a 12-year guarantee.

This is despite MTVH’s repair policy stating that it should acknowledge and respond to routine repair requests within 28 calendar days or, where the matter is considered to be a major repair, within three months, the ombudsman said.