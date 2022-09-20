G15 landlord hit with two severe maladministration judgements for damp and mould

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A G15 landlord has been hit with two severe maladministration findings from the Housing Ombudsman relating to one incident of repeated damp and mould at a property in east London.
In a judgement today, the ombudsman hit Southern Housing Group with two severe maladministration findings after an investigation found that a resident had made repeated complaints about damp and mould over several years and that the association did not provide a permanent fix.
The landlord has now been forced to apologise to the resident and pay compensation of £1,095.
According to the ombudsman’s findings, the resident repeatedly complained to the landlord about the recurrence of a damp and mould issue in the flat over five years.
However the landlord failed to communicate effectively with the resident throughout and attempted to treat the issue every year by carrying out mould washes and repainting.
This short-term solution failed to fix the underlying problem, and the resident repeatedly complained that the damp reappeared and was causing her children to become unwell, as well as costing her money because she had to throw away items damaged by the mould.
The ombudsman found that Southern had carried out very little investigation into the underlying reason for the damp and mould, and that its works failed to resolve the issue for good.
It found that there was no communication or expectation management by the landlord and that the short-term fixes were not economical or effective.
It said that this led to a prolonged impact on the resident and her family, including unnecessary stress and inconvenience and damage to the landlord-tenant relationship, with confidence and trust in it completely eroded.
Southern has now committed to making some process changes to address the ombudsman’s findings, as well as conducting a deep dive to assess all damp and mould cases on its system.
Some of the changes it has made include creating a service improvement team to have oversight of complaint-handling and updating its training for customer complaints staff.
It also said it installed a new CRM system for processing complaints, as well as putting in place a new timescale system that acknowledges and publishes on its website when complaints are resolved.
In the case of the east London resident, Southern appointed an individual case manager and arranged a decant of the tenant, while the home was upgraded with a new heating system.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The landlord showed a continued lack of listening to the resident and a lack of customer-focused approach to get the issues resolved. The resident’s complaints were not progressed and responses unprofessional.
“Resolving an issue such as damp and mould requires a collaborative and investigative approach. In this case the landlord failed to investigate and establish the root cause of the issue over a protracted period.
“There is no evidence of attempts to thoroughly discuss the issues with the resident, evaluate the situation, bring specialist contractors together or to approach the issue in any joined-up or solution-focused way.
“Following our decision, I welcome the landlord’s response on its learning from this case and the changes being made to improve its service. I would encourage other landlords to consider the learning this case offers for their own services.”
A Southern Housing Group spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that this issue wasn’t resolved much sooner and however complex it was we will learn what we can from the judgement.
“We have made a number of changes to our processes that will help address the findings and in making these improvements it allows us to continue to place the welfare and safety of our residents at the heart of everything we do.
“We thank the ombudsman for their insight, and we are hopeful that it will mean cases like this don’t happen again.”
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