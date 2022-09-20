G15 landlord hit with two severe maladministration judgements for damp and mould

In a judgement today, the ombudsman hit Southern Housing Group with two severe maladministration findings after an investigation found that a resident had made repeated complaints about damp and mould over several years and that the association did not provide a permanent fix.

The landlord has now been forced to apologise to the resident and pay compensation of £1,095.

According to the ombudsman’s findings, the resident repeatedly complained to the landlord about the recurrence of a damp and mould issue in the flat over five years.

However the landlord failed to communicate effectively with the resident throughout and attempted to treat the issue every year by carrying out mould washes and repainting.

This short-term solution failed to fix the underlying problem, and the resident repeatedly complained that the damp reappeared and was causing her children to become unwell, as well as costing her money because she had to throw away items damaged by the mould.