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G15 giant Hyde is among seven landlords to sign up to an online platform to improve the speed and effectiveness of its repairs service.
The 50,000-home housing association has agreed a contract with Plentific, a management software company that connects landlords with tradespeople.
Plentific said it would give Hyde a “dynamic contractor marketplace and implement a new automated workflow procedure to enhance visibility and service delivery to help improve their residents’ homes”.
In particular, it will help Hyde tackle issues around damp and mould.
Landlords have had to step up their efforts to address damp and mould in homes, following the high-profile death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak.
In June, it emerged that the regulator was investigating 12 social housing landlords that had referred themselves over potential breaches around damp and mould in their homes.
Steve Austin, head of maintenance at Hyde, said: “There is a lot of specialised trade in the market, from individual contractors to small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which may not be used to working with large organisations.
“Through Plentific, we can tap into this resource, safe in the confidence that each contractor has already been vetted, so we can focus on completing the works for our residents in a timely and professional manner.”
Other landlords that have recently signed with Plentific include Platform, Midland Heart, Longhurst, Change Housing, Phoenix Community Housing and SW9.
In February, the Housing Ombudsman said it was “disappointed” that only 35% of social landlords had introduced a specific damp and mould policy, as the number of complaints it received on the issue continued to soar.
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