In particular, it will help Hyde tackle issues around damp and mould.

Plentific said it would give Hyde a “dynamic contractor marketplace and implement a new automated workflow procedure to enhance visibility and service delivery to help improve their residents’ homes”.

The 50,000-home housing association has agreed a contract with Plentific, a management software company that connects landlords with tradespeople.

Landlords have had to step up their efforts to address damp and mould in homes, following the high-profile death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak.

In June, it emerged that the regulator was investigating 12 social housing landlords that had referred themselves over potential breaches around damp and mould in their homes.

Steve Austin, head of maintenance at Hyde, said: “There is a lot of specialised trade in the market, from individual contractors to small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which may not be used to working with large organisations.