Riverside has had an existing pension scheme with Legal & General since October 2019.

Riverside explained that as part of the integration process it took the opportunity to review the pension arrangements for those transferring colleagues and to align those commitments with its current provider.

G15 member One Housing completed its merger with Riverside in December 2021 to create a new 75,000-home landlord.

According to an update on the website of TPT Retirement Solutions, the provider that manages SHPS, One Housing has established its own pension scheme following a bulk transfer from the pension scheme on 1 April 2023.

A spokesperson for Riverside explained: “Last month, following consultation with One Housing residents and approval from the One Housing and Riverside boards and One Housing shareholders, we were delighted to announce that our legal integration through a process known as a transfer of engagements was successfully complete.

“This means that as of 1 April 2023, Riverside became the landlord and employer of previous One Housing customers and employees.”

On the same date, Riverside will also become a member of the G15 following the merger with One Housing.

The landlord described the pension transfer as “a significant moment in our integration journey”.

The spokesperson added: “Our former One Housing colleagues will not notice much difference in their day-to-day work, with no change to current pay, other employment terms in line with Transfer of Engagements (Protection of Employment) legislation.

“Existing pension contribution levels within One Housing Group have been protected for colleagues and they now have lower scheme charges and an improved member experience through the greater use of technology.

“The change was subject to extensive colleague and union consultation process. This merger has already delivered positive benefits to the services and support we are able to offer to our customers and colleagues.”