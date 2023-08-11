G15 landlord makes first move into Rent to Buy sector

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has entered the Rent to Buy sector for the first time with a new scheme in Slough.
The G15 landlord explained that the scheme is part of a new SO Flexi brand that will operate as an offshoot of its existing shared ownership arm, SO Resi.
The scheme is available to first-time buyers who cannot otherwise afford to get onto the property ladder and is capped at a household income of £80,000.
The site in Slough is made up of 55 one and two bedroom flats. It is part of MTVH’s Imperial Central development on Mill Street, which the landlord bought from Langham Homes in March.
The flats will be available to rent on a two-year fixed-term contract, with monthly rent capped at 80% of market value. Prices start at £880 a month for a one bedroom flat.
Tenants will be encouraged to use savings from the discounted rent to save up a 5% deposit to purchase the property using shared ownership at the end of the rental term, MTVH said.
Rent to Buy has been touted as a model that could replace shared ownership as the dominant affordable-ownership tenure.
However, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q, told MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee in June that Rent to Buy is still “moving through the system”.
Despite being offered by several large housing associations, it remains a niche option.
Kevin Sims, director of sales at So Resi, said: “The beauty of So Flexi is that it tackles two obstacles with a single brush stroke, offering homes for rent at an affordable value, while mapping out a route to homeownership.
“Very often, the first hurdle for first-time buyers is building up a deposit, which is why So Flexi offers residents the flexibility to pay into savings alongside their rent.
“New residents can live and save in high-quality, brand-new housing without the stress, insecurity and financial strain that private renting often brings, knowing that they have been given the tools to afford to purchase their home.
“The last year has proven to be particularly challenging for first-time buyers, with high competition for rental homes, inflated house prices, the cost of living crisis and, more recently, mortgage products hitting 6% for a two-year fix.”
Mr Sims said the scheme “offers a chance to ride out the political storm” at a time when the odds are stacked highly against the next generation of first-time buyers.
MTVH reported earlier this month that its annual surplus had fallen by nearly a fifth, as its development pipeline was cut to reduce its exposure to “market uncertainty”.
The 57,000-home group reported a post-tax surplus of £33.5m in the year to the end of March 2023, an 18% fall on the previous year’s figure of £40.7m.
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