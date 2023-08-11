G15 landlord makes first move into Rent to Buy sector

The G15 landlord explained that the scheme is part of a new SO Flexi brand that will operate as an offshoot of its existing shared ownership arm, SO Resi.

The scheme is available to first-time buyers who cannot otherwise afford to get onto the property ladder and is capped at a household income of £80,000.

The site in Slough is made up of 55 one and two bedroom flats. It is part of MTVH’s Imperial Central development on Mill Street, which the landlord bought from Langham Homes in March.