G15 landlord remediation position remains unchanged despite minister claims it has cancelled works

Shared owners are being particularly hard hit by the building safety crisis with the lease terms of these deals meaning they have to pay 100% of remediation costs, despite in some cases owning as little as 30% of the home.

The development in question is understood to be the Townmead development in Fulham, which has several buildings under 18 metres tall and is facing a total remediation bill of nearly £5m.

In response to Lord Greenhalgh, SBHG said that it had a number of blocks under 18 metres where remediation work has begun, following recommendations from fire engineers.

It added: “The significant costs we are already incurring for remedial works on our tenanted properties alongside the costs of surveys and waking watches has already meaningfully impacted our social and affordable housing pipeline.

“As an organisation we want to minimise the financial impact on leaseholders as much as possible. However, like many other social housing providers facing similar issues around fire safety, it is financially unviable for us to fund remedial works on our leasehold properties, which is why we implore the government to make funding available for buildings less than 18 metres.”

Social landlords across the country are currently facing huge fire safety bills. The National Housing Federation (NHF) has estimated that fire safety could cost the sector £10bn over the next decade.

The government’s £3.5bn Building Safety Fund currently only covers the costs for replacing cladding on buildings above 18 metres tall, and housing associations can only apply for funds to cover the costs incurred by leaseholders and shared owners in blocks.

Commenting on Mr Greenhalgh’s points, the NHF said it is “grossly unfair” that homeowners should be asked to pay to fix problems created by construction firms, manufacturers and a broken regulatory system.

However, it said that as charitable organisations, housing associations cannot pay for work to the homes of leaseholders who live in these buildings.

It added that the government should bring forward more upfront funding to cover all building safety remediation costs for leaseholders, including for those in buildings below 18 metres tall, and it could then recoup the costs from the developers and manufacturers that caused this crisis.