G15 landlord remediation position remains unchanged despite minister claims it has cancelled works

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A G15 housing association has indicated that its decision around remediating blocks with building safety issues has not changed, despite the government’s building safety minister claiming that it had cancelled works on some properties.
Optivo responded to claims from building safety minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh that it would no longer be remediating two of its London blocks, stating that its position regarding building safety works had not changed since November and that it had not ruled out potential work in the future.
Speaking in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Lord Greenhalgh said that he had called in some housing associations that were passing on costs to shared owners and leaseholders and “held them to account”, stating that it was wrong that this was happening to leaseholders “whose shoulders were not broad enough to bear them”.
One of these landlords was Optivo. Lord Greenhalgh said he had spoken to Optivo’s chief executive Paul Hackett, who had “indicated that it was now not proceeding with costly remediation work at two of its London blocks”.
These blocks were Oyster Court in Southwark – which is under 18 metres tall and where leaseholders face potential bills of £80,000 each – and Mill Court in Wandsworth, where leaseholders are also caught up in the building safety crisis.
Yesterday, Optivo published a building safety update following Lord Greenhalgh’s comments. The update said that Optivo had met with Lord Greenhalgh but indicated that it had not cancelled any works outright and that its policy had not changed since early November.
In early November, Optivo told leaseholders that it was pausing remediation work on its blocks until the government published new fire safety guidance on when remediation work was needed.
It said that after this new guidance was published, it would carry out new fire safety assessments on the blocks and decide what works, if any, needed to be carried out. It added that it briefed Lord Greenhalgh on this position in mid-December.
Optivo’s decision to pause remediation came after Michael Gove revealed that he intended to replace the controversial Consolidated Advice Note (CAN) before Christmas.
The CAN, published in January 2020, states that all buildings should be checked for combustible materials regardless of height, and removed if discovered.
It is understood that the CAN will look to set out a more “proportional approach” to fire safety and take a number of blocks out of scope of needing remediation. However, despite repeated promises, the new guidance is yet to be published.
Lord Greenhalgh told the Lords that he had also called in Shepherds Bush Housing Group (SBHG), an association with 5,000 homes across west London.
The minister said he had called in the landlord after he was made aware that it was considering passing on remediation costs on a medium-rise building to shared owners.
Shared owners are being particularly hard hit by the building safety crisis with the lease terms of these deals meaning they have to pay 100% of remediation costs, despite in some cases owning as little as 30% of the home.
The development in question is understood to be the Townmead development in Fulham, which has several buildings under 18 metres tall and is facing a total remediation bill of nearly £5m.
In response to Lord Greenhalgh, SBHG said that it had a number of blocks under 18 metres where remediation work has begun, following recommendations from fire engineers.
It added: “The significant costs we are already incurring for remedial works on our tenanted properties alongside the costs of surveys and waking watches has already meaningfully impacted our social and affordable housing pipeline.
“As an organisation we want to minimise the financial impact on leaseholders as much as possible. However, like many other social housing providers facing similar issues around fire safety, it is financially unviable for us to fund remedial works on our leasehold properties, which is why we implore the government to make funding available for buildings less than 18 metres.”
Social landlords across the country are currently facing huge fire safety bills. The National Housing Federation (NHF) has estimated that fire safety could cost the sector £10bn over the next decade.
The government’s £3.5bn Building Safety Fund currently only covers the costs for replacing cladding on buildings above 18 metres tall, and housing associations can only apply for funds to cover the costs incurred by leaseholders and shared owners in blocks.
Commenting on Mr Greenhalgh’s points, the NHF said it is “grossly unfair” that homeowners should be asked to pay to fix problems created by construction firms, manufacturers and a broken regulatory system.
However, it said that as charitable organisations, housing associations cannot pay for work to the homes of leaseholders who live in these buildings.
It added that the government should bring forward more upfront funding to cover all building safety remediation costs for leaseholders, including for those in buildings below 18 metres tall, and it could then recoup the costs from the developers and manufacturers that caused this crisis.
“As an organisation we are bearing significant financial costs in relation to fire safety remedial works on our tenanted properties as there is no government funding in place for these blocks. We are committed to covering the costs of professional fees for surveys and any mitigation actions we need to implement such as waking watch services.
“These costs combined will run into the tens of millions and will be solely funded by SBHG. None of the costs related to surveys or waking watch will be passed onto leaseholders.
“We have applied to both the ACM and Building Safety Fund for funding to remediate our leasehold properties that are over 18m.
“We have been successful in receiving funding for three developments from the [Social Sector ACM Cladding Remediation Fund]. We are yet to hear whether our applications to the BSF [Building Safety Fund] have been successful.
“At this point we do not know what costs, if any, will be passed on to leaseholders as we are yet to hear about our BSF applications.
“We have a number of buildings that are under 18m, where there is no government funding available. We have been advised by our qualified fire engineers that we need to remediate a number of these properties. We are carrying out remedial works on properties that we are required to in order to follow government guidance, meet current building regulations and make these homes safe.
“The significant costs we are already incurring for remedial works on our tenanted properties alongside the costs of surveys and waking watches has already meaningfully impacted our social and affordable housing pipeline.
“As an organisation we want to minimise the financial impact on leaseholders as much as possible. However, like many other social housing providers facing similar issues around fire safety, it is financially unviable for us to fund remedial works on our leasehold properties, which is why we implore the government to make funding available for buildings less than 18m.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories