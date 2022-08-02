G15 landlord returns to surplus but warns over ‘squeezed’ margins

Hyde has bounced back to an annual surplus but warned that its margins will be “squeezed” due to the “challenging inflationary backdrop” #UKhousing

But he added: “It’s right to invest for the future, so we can meet our long-term goals.”

Rod Holdsworth, chief finance and resources officer at Hyde, said: “Looking ahead, we anticipate that margins are likely to be squeezed in 2022-23, as we continue to invest in services and in improving homes, against this challenging inflationary backdrop.”

Despite the healthy surplus, Hyde flagged that inflation will dent its margins.

The 50,000-home group reported a post-tax surplus of £94.2m in the year to the end of March 2022. This compared to a £22.6m deficit in its previous financial year when it was hit by £155m of refinancing costs.

Hyde reported a core operating margin of 29.5% in its 2021-22 financial year, a fall on the previous year’s figure of 31.3%. Over the next two years, the group is forecasting that its margin will drop to 26% before recovering.

The sector has been facing rising costs of building materials and a shortage of labour as a result of of Brexit, the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Hyde spent £16.2m on building safety in its most recent full year – a 28% rise on the previous 12 months. In total it has invested £80m on tackling post-Grenfell safety issues since 2017. It has clawed some money back after last month winning a High Court battle with a contractor over remediation work.

But over the next 10 years the association still plans to spend £100m on building safety.

In its most recent full year, it also spent £19.8m on home improvements, up from £12m the previous year.

Hyde said that its operating margin is also likely to be affected by the level it sets for rents. The group’s financial plans for 2023-24 are based on rent increases that are “substantially lower” than the rate of inflation currently expected in September 2022, its annual financial report said.

“We believe this is the right thing to do in these extremely challenging circumstances,” said chief executive Andy Hulme and chair Mike Kirk in the report.