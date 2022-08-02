G15 landlord returns to surplus but warns over ‘squeezed’ margins

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Hyde has bounced back to an annual surplus but warned that its margins will be “squeezed” due to the “challenging inflationary backdrop”.
The 50,000-home group reported a post-tax surplus of £94.2m in the year to the end of March 2022. This compared to a £22.6m deficit in its previous financial year when it was hit by £155m of refinancing costs.
Despite the healthy surplus, Hyde flagged that inflation will dent its margins.
Rod Holdsworth, chief finance and resources officer at Hyde, said: “Looking ahead, we anticipate that margins are likely to be squeezed in 2022-23, as we continue to invest in services and in improving homes, against this challenging inflationary backdrop.”
But he added: “It’s right to invest for the future, so we can meet our long-term goals.”
Hyde reported a core operating margin of 29.5% in its 2021-22 financial year, a fall on the previous year’s figure of 31.3%. Over the next two years, the group is forecasting that its margin will drop to 26% before recovering.
The sector has been facing rising costs of building materials and a shortage of labour as a result of of Brexit, the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
Hyde spent £16.2m on building safety in its most recent full year – a 28% rise on the previous 12 months. In total it has invested £80m on tackling post-Grenfell safety issues since 2017. It has clawed some money back after last month winning a High Court battle with a contractor over remediation work.
But over the next 10 years the association still plans to spend £100m on building safety.
In its most recent full year, it also spent £19.8m on home improvements, up from £12m the previous year.
Hyde said that its operating margin is also likely to be affected by the level it sets for rents. The group’s financial plans for 2023-24 are based on rent increases that are “substantially lower” than the rate of inflation currently expected in September 2022, its annual financial report said.
“We believe this is the right thing to do in these extremely challenging circumstances,” said chief executive Andy Hulme and chair Mike Kirk in the report.
The London-based group’s development programme was also curtailed in the year, which it blamed on COVID-19 and materials and labour shortages. Its starts more than halved to 859, while completions fell 30% to 456 homes.
Of the 456 homes handed over, 66% were for social rent and 34% were for private sale.
However, Hyde said that it still aims to be building 2,000 homes a year by 2027-28 and its ambitions to manage between 75,000 and 100,000 homes by 2050 remains.
The group has also been exploring commercial avenues to develop more homes. Last year Hyde struck a deal with investment giant M&G to fund a £500m pipeline of around 2,000 shared ownership homes. And last month the G15 group launched its own for-profit provider.
On sales, Hyde sold 153 for market sale in the 2021-22 year, down from 255 the prior year. Shared ownership sales fell to 99, compared to 171 the year before.
The group’s net debt reduced in the year, falling to £1.43bn as of March 2022, compared to £1.45bn a year ago.
Gearing fell from 48% in 2020-21 to 45%, which Hyde said was because it had “simplified and reduced” its loan portfolio over the past five years, with less dependency on debt.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories