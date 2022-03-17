G15 landlord reveals new chief executive

Ian Wardle will take over from A2Dominion’s current chief executive, Darrell Mercer, who is stepping down after 34 years in charge.

Mr Mercer revealed in October that he was retiring from the role at the 38,000-home association, with the announcement coming after a planned leave of absence for health reasons.

Mr Mercer will step down in August and Mr Wardle will take up the post the following month.

Mr Wardle has been chief executive of Thirteen since 2016. The Middlesborough-based landlord currently operates around 34,000 homes.