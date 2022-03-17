G15 landlord reveals new chief executive

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
G15 landlord A2Dominion has appointed the current boss of the Thirteen Group as its new chief executive.
Ian Wardle will take over from A2Dominion’s current chief executive, Darrell Mercer, who is stepping down after 34 years in charge.
Mr Mercer revealed in October that he was retiring from the role at the 38,000-home association, with the announcement coming after a planned leave of absence for health reasons.
Mr Mercer will step down in August and Mr Wardle will take up the post the following month.
Mr Wardle has been chief executive of Thirteen since 2016. The Middlesborough-based landlord currently operates around 34,000 homes.
Prior to Thirteen, Mr Wardle was managing director of Reading Borough Council. He has also held senior roles at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council and the Sunniside Regeneration Project in Sunderland.
In his early career, he spent eight years at Taylor Wimpey, working his way up from a graduate trainee to development director.
The appointment comes amid another high-profile change at A2Dominion.
Earlier this year, the association appointed Alan Collett to take over as chair from Ian Cox. Mr Collett will take up the role next week.
Mr Collett and Mr Cox said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to welcome Ian Wardle as our new permanent CEO. He has demonstrated a passion for customers, their housing and their communities, and also the driving through of efficiencies to assist in-house teams in delivering the services that turn houses into secure and safe homes.”
Mr Wardle said: “It is an exciting time to join A2Dominion to assist in its future service delivery. I am looking forward very much to working with customers, colleagues and partners to face the future with continued strength and to build on the great work to date.”
In its last reported full-year to the end of March 2021, A2Dominion posted a 74% drop in surplus due to the impact of the pandemic and fire safety costs. However, in its most recent half-year it saw its surplus jump 60% to £18.9m of an increased turnover.
In November it emerged that Mr Mercer had joined the board of newly registered for-profit provider Zen Housing.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories