G15 landlord seals JV with housebuilding giant Countryside on 2,500-home scheme

The deal will see at least 2,482 homes built across 17 sites at the 36-hectare Clapham Park scheme in Lambeth. Just over half of the homes (53%) will be affordable tenures, the organisations said.

In total, 735 homes will be social rent, 383 homes for intermediate rent and 1,364 for open market sale.

It first emerged that MTVH was hunting for a joint venture (JV) partner on the scheme nearly 18 months ago.

Clapham Park was transferred to MTVH from Lambeth Council in 2006, following a residents’ ballot. The association took on 1,967 homes from the council, with 1,442 of the properties tenanted and 525 leaseholder owned.

Outline planning consent for the overall development was initially obtained in 2008. Since then, 777 homes have been refurbished and 768 new homes have been built.