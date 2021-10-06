G15 landlord seals JV with housebuilding giant Countryside on 2,500-home scheme

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Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has agreed a joint venture with house builder Countryside to complete the remainder of a major long-running estate regeneration project in south London.
The deal will see at least 2,482 homes built across 17 sites at the 36-hectare Clapham Park scheme in Lambeth. Just over half of the homes (53%) will be affordable tenures, the organisations said.
In total, 735 homes will be social rent, 383 homes for intermediate rent and 1,364 for open market sale.
It first emerged that MTVH was hunting for a joint venture (JV) partner on the scheme nearly 18 months ago.
Clapham Park was transferred to MTVH from Lambeth Council in 2006, following a residents’ ballot. The association took on 1,967 homes from the council, with 1,442 of the properties tenanted and 525 leaseholder owned.
Outline planning consent for the overall development was initially obtained in 2008. Since then, 777 homes have been refurbished and 768 new homes have been built.
Planning permission for the current scheme was only finally granted in 2019. The permission also includes plans to demolish 864 homes.
Regeneration of housing estates, particularity in the capital, have proved controversial, with London mayor Sadiq Khan introducing mandatory tenants ballots where demolition is involved.
The first 50 homes relating to the planning permission given in 2019 are currently being built and due to complete in 2023. The remainder will be developed by the JV between MTVH and Countryside.
The proposals also include a community hub, a new community centre, new shops and a minimum of 4.18 hectares of open public space, including a park.
Work on the homes is expected to start next spring, with first completions due in 2024.
Geeta Nanda, chief executive of MTVH, said: “This is an important moment as we work towards completing the regeneration of Clapham Park and making a very real difference to the community living there.
“This regeneration is an exciting development that will see new homes and apartments built for thousands of residents.”
Iain McPherson, group chief executive of Countryside, said: “We are thrilled to form this joint venture partnership with MTVH.”
Countryside has been among a number of big house builders being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the use of leasehold on new build properties. Last month, the CMA said it had a commitment from Countryside that it would remove terms from leasehold contracts that cause ground rents to double in price.
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