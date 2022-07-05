G15 landlord secures its largest sustainability-linked loan to date at £525m 

The funding secured from Lloyds Bank will also be used to help the 118,000-home landlord transition towards net zero by 2050.

The deal will convert L&Q’s existing funding with Lloyds Bank to the new loan, which is the biggest sustainability-linked loan in the sector to date.

It has been agreed with margin discounts based on L&Q achieving two key performance indicators (KPIs).

The first involves achieving an average energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C on all homes by April 2024, reducing carbon and lowering fuel costs for residents.

The second KPI requires that half of the 8,000 homes L&Q plans to build by 2024 will be affordable. It will also act as interim progressive targets to achieving its longer-term aims of bringing forward 30,000 properties by 2030.