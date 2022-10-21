G15 landlord secures planning green light for 1,200-home regeneration scheme

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G15 housing association Catalyst has secured the planning green light for a new 1,228-home regeneration scheme in west London.
Catalyst and its development partner Mount Anvil were given the go-ahead for the scheme earlier this month, with 455 of the homes set to be for affordable housing tenures.
A smaller version of the proposals to regenerate Friary Park in Acton was first approved in 2019. However, a re-evaluation of the project following the pandemic led the housing association to submit additional plans to Ealing Council for consideration.
Catalyst’s plan to expand the project to include an additional 238 homes – increasing the total from 990 to 1,228 – was approved by Ealing Council’s planning committee on Thursday.
Of the additional homes granted, 50% will be made affordable. Across the whole scheme, 455 homes (46%) will be affordable, with 315 allocated for social and London affordable rent levels.
Another 140 will be intermediate rent, with a split of 74% for low-cost rent and 26% for intermediate.
Catalyst said the updated plans also include more space for resident amenities and shared spaces, such as a community kitchen and a cycle hub.
Green spaces and a central square on the site have also been redesigned following an evaluation of the community’s needs post-pandemic.
The new facilities will include improved commercial spaces, of which 40% will be affordable workspace, with 6% dedicated to local independent businesses, and is backed by a 999-year lease managed by the Creative Land Trust.
The first affordable homes from the scheme are due to complete in early 2023 and private sale homes are expected to be delivered in spring 2024, the association confirmed.
Richard Smith, regional managing director for London at Catalyst, said: “Ealing Council’s endorsement of our plans is great news for Acton.
“Like many areas of the country, demand for new homes is high, and our plans for Friary Park will provide affordable solutions for many local people while also supporting local businesses.
“With our partners at Mount Anvil, we’ve listened to the community and have made changes to our proposals to deliver more homes and enhance the neighbourhood for everybody to enjoy.”
Catalyst currently owns and manages around 5,000 homes in the borough of Ealing. In a previous statement, Catalyst said it would continue to own and manage Friary Park, honouring previous commitments to current residents.
All current Catalyst residents on Friary Park will have the option of being rehoused in the new development following completion.
Earlier this year, Catalyst completed a merger with large London landlord Peabody.
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