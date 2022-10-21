G15 landlord secures planning green light for 1,200-home regeneration scheme

Catalyst’s plan to expand the project to include an additional 238 homes – increasing the total from 990 to 1,228 – was approved by Ealing Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

A smaller version of the proposals to regenerate Friary Park in Acton was first approved in 2019. However, a re-evaluation of the project following the pandemic led the housing association to submit additional plans to Ealing Council for consideration.

Catalyst and its development partner Mount Anvil were given the go-ahead for the scheme earlier this month, with 455 of the homes set to be for affordable housing tenures.

Of the additional homes granted, 50% will be made affordable. Across the whole scheme, 455 homes (46%) will be affordable, with 315 allocated for social and London affordable rent levels.

Another 140 will be intermediate rent, with a split of 74% for low-cost rent and 26% for intermediate.

Catalyst said the updated plans also include more space for resident amenities and shared spaces, such as a community kitchen and a cycle hub.

Green spaces and a central square on the site have also been redesigned following an evaluation of the community’s needs post-pandemic.

The new facilities will include improved commercial spaces, of which 40% will be affordable workspace, with 6% dedicated to local independent businesses, and is backed by a 999-year lease managed by the Creative Land Trust.

The first affordable homes from the scheme are due to complete in early 2023 and private sale homes are expected to be delivered in spring 2024, the association confirmed.