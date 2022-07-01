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G15 landlord selects over 100 consultants and contractors for £2.8bn development framework

News01.07.22by Lucie Heath

Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has selected 146 consultants and contractors to form part of a framework that will support the development of more than £2.8bn worth of new homes in London.

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LinkedIn IHNotting Hill Genesis has appointed 146 consultants and contractors to its £2.8bn framework #UKhousing

In a statement, NHG said it has selected the companies through a “rigorous” selection process that placed an emphasis on quality, as well as equality and diversity.

The successful bidders, who have been listed in full on NHG’s website, will form part of the framework for four years until June 2026, however there is an option to extend this by a further one or two years.

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The contractors’ framework comprises of one single lot, while the consultants’ framework is split into 12:

  •       Architects (general)
  •       Landscape architects
  •       Planning consultants
  •       Transport and highways consultants
  •       Civil and structural engineers
  •       Mechanical and electrical consultants
  •       Cost consultants
  •       Employer’s agents
  •       Project managers
  •       Valuers
  •       Purchase and repair consultants
  •       Clerks of works

John Hughes, group director of development and deputy chief executive at NHG, said the framework forms a key part of NHG’s “commitment to better-quality homes and improving the experience for our residents”.

Mr Hughes said the membership of the framework has a greater level of diversity than NHG has ever achieved before.

“We want the companies we work with to reflect the communities in which we work. We look forward to working with our framework partners to re-imagine the quality of the homes we provide and together build a better place,” he said. 

NHG plans to deliver 7,000 new homes in the Greater London area over the next five years.

The launch of the new framework comes shortly after the 66,500-home landlord announced that its chief executive, Kate Davies, was planning to step down after 18 years at the organisation.

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List for development contractors framework

  • Ardmore Construction
  • ARJ Construction
  • Bennett Construction
  • Bouygues UK
  • Bugler Developments
  • Claritas Group
  • Countryside Properties
  • Durkan
  • EQUANS Regeneration
  • Glenman
  • GRAHAM
  • Guildmore
  • Henry Construction Projects
  • HG Construction
  • Higgins Partnerships
  • Hill Partnerships
  • J. Murphy & Sons
  • Jerram Falkus Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McLaren Construction
  • Mulalley & Company
  • Real Contracting
  • Thomas Sinden
  • Vistry Partnerships
  • Wates Construction
  • Willmott Dixon Construction
ConsultancyContractorDevelopmentHousing Association/RPLondon
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