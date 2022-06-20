G15 landlord signs joint venture deal with house builder for 2,500-home scheme

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A G15 landlord has signed a joint venture agreement with developer Countryside to deliver around 2,500 new homes in Lambeth, south London.
Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) will partner with Countryside to deliver at least 2,482 homes across 17 sites as part of the regeneration of the Clapham Park Estate, with the whole project having a development land value of £1bn.
The homes will comprise of family homes, apartments and retirement living, of which 53% will be for affordable tenures.
The development will include a community centre, a market square, two parks, commercial and retail space, and a district heating system.
MTVH said residents will also benefit from cycle parking, electric vehicle charging points and public realm enhancements.
In addition, an initial sum of £1m will go towards placemaking and community-building activities.
A Young People’s Fund will be established to allow young residents to take part in shaping the future of their community, with annual funding allocated to youth activities and a dedicated youth board to direct the fund.
As part of this project, Countryside and MTVH will create a number of new jobs as well as training and development opportunities for local people.
Guy Burnett, executive director of development at MTVH, said: “This regeneration will not only see the creation of new, modern, well-designed homes for thousands of residents, but also the development of high-quality amenities and services. Improving the well-being and environment for local people in this way will make a very real difference to the community.”
Mike Woolliscroft, co-interim chief executive at Countryside, said: “With our focus on our differentiated partnerships model and proven expertise in creating mixed-tenure communities, this joint venture further underscores the company’s good growth potential and strong platform to deliver high-quality and sustainable developments for the benefit of local residents.”
At the end of last month, a group of more than 20 MTVH residents living on an east London estate revealed they were withholding their service charge as they claimed there is a lack of transparency around how their money has been spent.
Residents of the East Ferry Road Estate on the Isle of Dogs said they will not pay their service charge until MTVH provides a comprehensive set of accounts covering the past seven years and answers questions about what their payments have been spent on.
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