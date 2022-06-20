G15 landlord signs joint venture deal with house builder for 2,500-home scheme

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) will partner with Countryside to deliver at least 2,482 homes across 17 sites as part of the regeneration of the Clapham Park Estate, with the whole project having a development land value of £1bn.

The homes will comprise of family homes, apartments and retirement living, of which 53% will be for affordable tenures.

The development will include a community centre, a market square, two parks, commercial and retail space, and a district heating system.

MTVH said residents will also benefit from cycle parking, electric vehicle charging points and public realm enhancements.