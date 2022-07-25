G15 landlord targets stronger governance with new board appointments

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L&Q has announced three senior board appointments to help the association deliver its “ambitious corporate objectives over the coming years”.
Nigel Hopkins will join the 105,000-home landlord’s board in September and become chair of the audit and risk committee in December when incumbent Mike More leaves.
Mr Hopkins is an experienced non-executive director who is currently chair of the audit committee at Places for People.
He brings with him a background in both the private and public sectors, most recently in businesses delivering social impact through housing, skills, jobs, senior living and care.
He will be joined on the audit and risk committee by Raj Kambo, who has more than 25 years of experience alongside proven skills in establishing effective risk management processes and financial controls.
As chief risk officer at Citibank UK, Mr Kambo was responsible for all aspects of risk management and is currently studying for his diploma in corporate governance.
In addition, James Rolton will join the L&Q’s development committee.
Mr Rolton is a chartered surveyor and currently investment director at the British Land Company.
His real estate experience spans 15 years and has predominantly focused on central London capital markets.
Aubrey Adams, group chair of L&Q, said: “I am delighted to welcome James, Raj and Nigel to L&Q, where their varied experience and expertise will be vital in helping us deliver our ambitious corporate objectives over the coming years.”
In May, Inside Housing revealed that L&Q had more than doubled its spending on major repairs work as part of a focus on resident safety, amid heightened scrutiny of sector standards.
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