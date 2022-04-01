G15 landlords complete merger to create 104,000-home landlord

Today, the two landlords revealed that they have fully completed their partnership, which will see them become the fourth biggest association in the country. They will now move to full integration by April 2023.

As part of the initial deal, Catalyst, which owns 37,000 homes, has become a subsidiary of Peabody. The new entity will cover London, Kent, Sussex and the Home Counties.

Following the announcement of merger discussions last year, the housing associations held a full resident consultation on their proposals.

After considering the feedback, both boards agreed to proceed, and the merger has now been approved after getting the relevant consents.