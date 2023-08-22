Dean Tufts, who joined what was then Acton Housing Association as finance director from McCarthy & Stone in 1993, will retire next January, the group announced in a filing. He will not take up any other roles for the time being, A2Dominion confirmed.

He was previously group director of finance for Dominion Housing Group and before that spent 11 years as finance director at Acton Housing Association, its forerunner.

A2Dominion was formed in 2008 through the merger of A2 and Dominion and now has around 38,000 homes.