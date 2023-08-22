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A2Dominion’s executive director of finance and strategy is retiring after 30 years at the G15 landlord in its various guises.
Dean Tufts, who joined what was then Acton Housing Association as finance director from McCarthy & Stone in 1993, will retire next January, the group announced in a filing. He will not take up any other roles for the time being, A2Dominion confirmed.
He was previously group director of finance for Dominion Housing Group and before that spent 11 years as finance director at Acton Housing Association, its forerunner.
A2Dominion was formed in 2008 through the merger of A2 and Dominion and now has around 38,000 homes.
Mr Tufts said: “During my time here, the organisation has experienced a sustained period of change and growth and, with it, I’ve experienced plenty of fresh challenges.
“I’ve really enjoyed working alongside my talented colleagues, sharing ideas and addressing challenges together. I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved.”
When asked by Inside Housing if Mr Tufts will be replaced, a spokesperson sad: "A2Dominion will be confirming its next steps with colleagues soon."
In its most recent annual results to the end of March 2022, A2Dominion reported turnover of £465.8m, up from £303m the previous year, while its surplus rose from £6.4m to £42.1m.
Ian Wardle, chief executive of A2Dominion, said: “I’d like to thank Dean for his long and successful service to the group, helping us to provide much-needed homes to more and more customers over the years.
“I know he will be missed by colleagues across the organisation, and I would like to wish him the very best for his retirement.”
Mr Wardle took over from Darrell Mercer, who announced his retirement in 2021 after 34 years at the group.
Last year, the group was among three landlords that were late in submitting their accounts to the Regulator of Social Housing. A2Dominion said the delay was connected to staffing problems at BDO, the firm that carries out its audits.
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