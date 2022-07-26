G15 landlords pick members for post-merger board

The board members will be responsible for setting the strategy and monitoring performance and service delivery for the new 77,000-home landlord, if the merger between Optivo and Southern Housing Group is successful.

It was revealed in March that the two associations have begun merger talks, with Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, named as leader of the new organisation and Alan Townshend, boss of Southern, named as deputy chief executive.

In a statement on 20 July, Optivo said that four of the post-merger board members will be residents.

Alongside the new resident members, a number of Optivo board members will join the board for the new group.

They include Michelle Dovey, currently non-executive director at Optivo, who will become chair of the treasury committee at the new landlord; and Howard Cresswell, currently chair of the people, governance, remuneration committee at Optivo, who will become chair of the integration committee at the new association.