G15 landlords pick members for post-merger board

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Two of London’s biggest housing associations have announced the appointment of a new designate board ahead of a proposed merger between the organisations later this year.
The board members will be responsible for setting the strategy and monitoring performance and service delivery for the new 77,000-home landlord, if the merger between Optivo and Southern Housing Group is successful.
It was revealed in March that the two associations have begun merger talks, with Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, named as leader of the new organisation and Alan Townshend, boss of Southern, named as deputy chief executive.
In a statement on 20 July, Optivo said that four of the post-merger board members will be residents.
Alongside the new resident members, a number of Optivo board members will join the board for the new group.
They include Michelle Dovey, currently non-executive director at Optivo, who will become chair of the treasury committee at the new landlord; and Howard Cresswell, currently chair of the people, governance, remuneration committee at Optivo, who will become chair of the integration committee at the new association.
Mr Cresswell was previously deputy chief executive at Circle 33/Circle Anglia and was recently appointed as strategic board chair at Havebury Housing Partnership.
Eugenie Turton, currently vice-chair of Optivo’s board, has been appointed chair of the housing and communities committee at the new organisation.
Damien Régent, chair of the audit and risk committee at Optivo, will carry over his same title to the new board, as will Geanna Bray as an independent member.
Joining from Southern is Robert Clark, currently chair of the housing and communities committee, and three resident board members: Daisy Armstrong, Philip Blume and Ian Wilson.
The fourth resident board member, Grace Alaneme, joins from Optivo.
The announcement follows the appointments of the new merger’s designated executive team last month. In June, Optivo announced that Richard White, executive director of development and sales; Sarah Smith, chief financial officer; and Jane Porter, chief operating officer, will carry over the same roles at the new organisation.
As previously announced, Optivo chair Sir Peter Dixon has been appointed chair of the new association and Janet Collier, currently chair of the audit and risk committee at Southern, has been named as vice-chair.
Carol Rosati, who sits on Southern’s board, will become chair of the people committee at the new organisation.
Sir Peter, who also chair of Diabetes UK, was formerly the chair of the Housing Corporation, the government’s non-departmental public body.
Subject to due diligence and successful negotiations, Optivo and Southern Housing Group hope to complete the merger by December this year.
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